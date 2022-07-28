Search icon
Jackie Shroff breaks silence on reports of Tiger Shroff-Disha Patani's breakup, says 'it's their love story...'

"It's their love story, like me and my wife have our love story," Jackie Shroff said reacting to reports of Tiger Shroff-Disha Patani's breakup.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jul 28, 2022, 02:03 PM IST

Tiger-Jackie-Disha/File photos

That Bollywood actors Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani have been dating for several years now, has been reported in the media time and again. Although the two have never spoken about their relationship publicly nor confirmed dating each other, it is rumoured that Disha and Tiger are seeing each other. However, as per recent media reports, there seems to be trouble in paradise and it is reported that the tow have called it quits, as per a Hindustan Times report.

Now, amid reports of their breakup, Tiger's father and senior actor Jackie Shroff has spoken about the star couple's relationship. In a recent interview, Jackie Shroff said it was up to the actors to decide 'whether they are compatible or not'. Jackie stated that his son has always been friends with Disha, and they are 'still friends'.

READ: Ek Villain Returns star Disha Patani, Tiger Shroff part ways after six years of dating?

In an interview with Bombay Times, Jackie said that he's seen them going out together and that he does not int3end to track the love life of his son. He, however, acknowledged that Disha and Tiger are "thick buddies" and do spend time with each other other than work.

Jackie told BT,  "They (Tiger and Disha) have always been friends and are still friends. I have seen them go out together. Not that I keep track of my son's love life (laughs). That's the last thing I want to do, like infringe into their privacy. But I feel that they are thick buddies. They spend time with each other besides work."

He added that his wife Ayesha Shroff and daughter Krishna Shroff "share a good equation with Disha". Jackie further stated that it was Tiger and Disha's "love story", and that they should decide if they wish to be "together or not."

"See, it is up to them (Tiger and Disha) whether they are together or not, whether they are compatible (with each other) or not. It is their love story, like me and my wife (Ayesha) have our love story. We share a good equation with Disha. And like I said, they are happy together like they meet, talk etc," Jackie Shroff told the publication.

On the work front, Tiger and Disha have appeared together in Baaghi 2 (2018). Meanwhile, Disha will be next seen in Ek Villain returns, while Tiger has Ganapath and Screw Dheela in his kitty.

