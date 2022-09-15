Koffee With Karan 7: Varun Dhawan says Karan Johar is 'misinterpreted', adds 'people just look at you...'

Varun Dhawan-Karan Johar/Instagram

Hosted by filmmaker and producer Karan Johar, Koffee With Karan 7 hosted Anil Kapoor and Varun Dhawan as its guests on the latest episode. The two actors shared great laughs and had an interesting conversation in a fun-filled episode that premiered on Thursday at 12 am on Disney+ Hotstar.

During the episode, Karan, who directed Varun in the latter's debut film Student of the Year, shared how the actor has always been protective of the show's host. And replying to him, the October star said that people often get misinterpreted and cited how Karan often gets misjudged by the people.

Speaking about Varun's protective nature, Karan said, "I know this personally, you do get worried about what people have to say. I know you’re protective about me many times. You’ve called me and said, Karan, don’t do this, don’t do that, you will get trolled. You do get very very hyper."

Varun replied to him, "There is, because I feel there is a misinterpretation, of how people actually are. Like the way I know you, I just feel you’re very misinterpreted. Like people just look at you and think something else, than what you actually are. They just see Karan Johar as an exterior."

"Like they will see these diamonds you’re wearing, they will see this snazzy suit you’re wearing, and they will believe that this is what Karan Johar is. They don’t want to believe that he’s a father, he’s a loving son. He runs an office, how well he takes care of his entire staff", he continued.



Varun and Anil played on-screen son and father as Kukoo and Bheem Saini in the family comedy JugJugg Jeeyo, released in June 2022, which was bankrolled by Karan under his production banner Dharma Productions. Kiara Advani and Neetu Kapoor also starred in the Raj Mehta's directorial.