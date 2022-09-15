Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeTelevision

Koffee With Karan 7: Varun Dhawan says Karan Johar is 'misinterpreted', adds 'people just look at you...'

Varun Dhawan, who shared the Koffee couch with Anil Kapoor, said that Karan Johar is often misjudged for his persona.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Sep 15, 2022, 06:50 AM IST

Koffee With Karan 7: Varun Dhawan says Karan Johar is 'misinterpreted', adds 'people just look at you...'
Varun Dhawan-Karan Johar/Instagram

Hosted by filmmaker and producer Karan Johar, Koffee With Karan 7 hosted Anil Kapoor and Varun Dhawan as its guests on the latest episode. The two actors shared great laughs and had an interesting conversation in a fun-filled episode that premiered on Thursday at 12 am on Disney+ Hotstar.

During the episode, Karan, who directed Varun in the latter's debut film Student of the Year, shared how the actor has always been protective of the show's host. And replying to him, the October star said that people often get misinterpreted and cited how Karan often gets misjudged by the people.

Speaking about Varun's protective nature, Karan said, "I know this personally, you do get worried about what people have to say. I know you’re protective about me many times. You’ve called me and said, Karan, don’t do this, don’t do that, you will get trolled. You do get very very hyper."

Varun replied to him, "There is, because I feel there is a misinterpretation, of how people actually are. Like the way I know you, I just feel you’re very misinterpreted. Like people just look at you and think something else, than what you actually are. They just see Karan Johar as an exterior."

"Like they will see these diamonds you’re wearing, they will see this snazzy suit you’re wearing, and they will believe that this is what Karan Johar is. They don’t want to believe that he’s a father, he’s a loving son. He runs an office, how well he takes care of his entire staff", he continued.

READ | Koffee With Karan 7: Varun Dhawan brutally trolled for saying he looks younger than Deepika Padukone, Katrina Kaif

Varun and Anil played on-screen son and father as Kukoo and Bheem Saini in the family comedy JugJugg Jeeyo, released in June 2022, which was bankrolled by Karan under his production banner Dharma Productions. Kiara Advani and Neetu Kapoor also starred in the Raj Mehta's directorial.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022: Massive discounts on Apple iPhone 13, iPhone 12, iPhone 11
Katrina Kaif Birthday: 6 times the Tiger 3 actress set internet on fire with her sexy photos
Benefits of oiling your hair in monsoon, know which hair oil will suit yours
In Pics: How Congress is protesting against Sonia Gandhi's questioning by ED in National Herald case
Kiara Advani birthday: 6 times the actress made heads turn with her sizzling hot photos
Speed Reads
More
First-image
RRB NTPC Recruitment 2022 exam result DECLARED at rrbcdg.gov.in: Check all important details here
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.