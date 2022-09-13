Koffee With Karan 7: Varun Dhawan brutally trolled for saying he looks younger than Deepika Padukone, Katrina Kaif

Katrina Kaif-Varun Dhawan-Deepika Padukone/Instagram

Varun Dhawan has become the latest target of online trolls after the promo for the next episode of Koffee With Karan 7, released on Monday, September 12, showed the Badlapur actor saying that he looks younger than Deepika Padukone and Katrina Kaif when the host Karan Johar asked him to pick either of the two actresses he would like to work with.

Though the entire episode will be released on Thursday, at 12 am, and the entire context of their conversation hasn't been out in the open yet, netizens are slamming the actor and attacking him saying that he shouldn't have age-shamed the actresses and should make his choices based on the character, and not with whom he gets to share the screen space with.

One Twitter user wrote, "Varun Dhawan saying Deepika Padukone and Katrina Kaif look older than him is an offensive and insensitive comment. It's audacious of him to say that on a public platform thinking as a joke. He's such a mediocre actor with zero charm, he will be dominated by them effortlessly lol".



READ | Koffee With Karan 7: Varun Dhawan says he looks younger than Deepika Padukone, Katrina Kaif

Another netizen tweeted, "I don’t think #VarunDhawan wanted to age-shame..he probably tried to come across witty. He says his baby face is the reason he won't look good with Katrina & Deepika but that statement is problematic. ‘younger looking’ hero can’t romance women who ‘look older’? ‘Baby-faced’ & ‘young looking’ heroines with ‘older looking hero’ is ok why not the opposite? He invited ppl to criticise his mentality with that reply."

Here are some of the other viral tweets

age shaming two of the most popular actresses of their generation wow pic.twitter.com/9hCwgUR931 September 12, 2022

‘Baby-faced’ & ‘young looking’ heroines with ‘older looking hero’ is ok why not the opposite? He invited ppl to criticise his mentality with that reply. Just pick a younger looking actress instead of the 2 to avoid the weird explanation to the ques #VarunDhawan #KoffeeWithKaran — BANNO (@BannoReBanno) September 13, 2022

Varun Dhawan saying Deepika Padukone and Katrina Kaif look older than him is an offensive and insensitive comment. It's audacious of him to say that on a public platform thinking as a joke.



He's such a mediocre actor with zero charm, he will be dominated by them effortlessly lol — Chaitanya. (@illusionistChay) September 12, 2022

#varundhawan is right he cant look good with #KatrinaKaif #DeepikaPadukone cause the women can look good with anyone

from salman srk to siddhant aditya

they can pull off any pair beacause they have that star power as well as visuals

varun cant pull it off#KoffeeWithKaran7 September 12, 2022

yupp #KatrinaKaif nd #DeepikaPadukone can look gud with any young actor either ishant or siddhant or anyone but #VarunDhawan can't jab khud 35 ke ho shakl achi na ho to ye kh do No i look younger than them

he was dying to work with Kat in ABCD3 itsohk



they dont need u varun! — Tigress ZOYA (@Soulfulqueenkay) September 12, 2022

In the eleventh episode of the ongoing season of Koffee With Karan, Varun will share the Koffee couch with Anil Kapoor who played his on-screen father in the family comedy JugJugg Jeeyo released earlier this year. Neetu Kapoor and Kiara Advani also starred in the film produced by Karan Johar.