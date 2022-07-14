Khatron Ke Khiladi 12: Shivangi Joshi reveals she was ridiculed by her co-stars saying 'kahan se le...'

Shivangi Joshi

Shivangi Joshi has earned a household name, and her impressive acting talent has made her popular ever since her debut show, Khelti Hai Zindagi Aankh Micholi (2013). Currently, the actress is winning hearts and impressing her fans by facing her fears with Khatron Ke Khiladi 12. During an interaction for the stunt-reality show, Joshi spilt beans on the initial stage of her career. Shivangi pointed out that she was mocked by her co-stars, and she broke down in tears.

During an interaction with Times Of India, Shivangi opened up on the first day of the shoot and stated that she was clueless about the nitty-gritty of production. "I have faced hard criticism. It was my first day on the shoot of my first show, and it was immediately after doing ads. When I was giving my shot, my director asked me to give the camera look. As I was completely new, I thought, I have to look into the camera and say lines. I had no knowledge. He cut the shot and told me that I don’t have to look into the camera." Joshi continued, "I still was clueless, so I went and asked my director. He was very supportive, and he explained everything to me very sweetly. But before that, there were a few senior actors from the show who were sitting there and started making remarks.”

Shivangi further emphasised the comments by her co-stars and stated, "They said something which hurt me a lot. I went into my vanity van and cried a lot. They said, ‘Pata nahi Kahan se le aate hain, Sirf shakal dekh ke laaye hain, acting toh aati nahi, Humara time waste ho raha hai." After her 2013 show, Shivangi went on to impress the audiences with her performances in shows like Begusarai, Yeh Hai Aashiqui, Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya, and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.