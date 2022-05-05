Khatron Ke Khiladi 12: Shivangi Joshi to participate in stunt-based reality show

Shivangi Joshi/Instagram

Hosted by Rohit Shetty, the stunt-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi is all set to return for its twelfth season. After Rubina Dilaik, Chetna Pande, and Rajiv Adatia, the fourth contestant to get confirmed for Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 is Shivangi Joshi, who has starred in popular serials such as Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Balika Vadhu 2.

Sharing her excitement about being a part of the Colors TV reality show, Shivangi said, "Khatron Ke Khiladi is going to be my first ever reality show and I am extremely excited about it. The show will be a good platform to overcome my fears and test my abilities. I am looking forward to meeting Rohit Shetty sir. I am sure he will bring a lot of motivation to me", as quoted by BollywoodLife.com.

Shivangi Joshi has played the leading role of Anandi Joshi in Balika Vadhu 2, the rebooted version of the Balika Vadhu in which the late actress Pratyusha Banerjee portrayed the protagonist Anandi in the highly successful Colors TV show. Shivangi has also appeared in other shows such as Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Khelti Hai Zindagi Aankh Micholi, Begusarai, and more.

The new season will see host Rohit Shetty and contestants going to the South African city of Cape Town for the new adventure and some exceptional stunts. There are strong rumours that Munawar Faruqui, who is currently locked up in Kangana Ranaut's Lock Upp, will also be seen as one of the participants.



Earlier, the Bigg Boss 14 winner Rubina Dilaik, Ace of Space fame Chetna Pande and Bigg Boss 15 participants Rajiv Adatia had confirmed their participation in Khatron Ke Khiladi 12. Rubina's husband Abhinav Shukla was also one of the participants of Rohit Shetty's show in 2021 which was won by Arjun Bijlani.