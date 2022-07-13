Khatron Ke Khiladi 12: Pratik Sehajpal reacts to reports of his misbehaviour with Rohit Shetty

Pratik Sehajpal/Instagram

Khatron Ke Khiladi 12, hosted by filmmaker Rohit Shetty, is currently being shot in Cape Town, South Africa. Pratik Sehajpal, who emerged as the runner-up in Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 15 behind the winner Tejasswi Prakash, is one of the frontrunners to win the stunt-based reality show.

In the weekend episode, Pratik was paired with Chetna Pande for one of the tasks and he didn't follow the rules laid out by the Sooryavanshi director, which even left the latter upset. As soon as the episode was aired, reports started circulating that Pratik has misbehaved with Shetty.

The contestant took it upon himself to clarify these rumours and shared a long note on Twitter on the morning of Tuesday, July 12. Along with the note, Pratik wrote, "I would be the last person who would disrespect anyone. Can't even think about it...#PratikFam #PratikSehajpal".

His note read, "Honestly please watch the episode clearly! Not once did I speak wrong with Rohit sir I really respect him and I'm grateful to God that I got a chance to even meet him. Jab maine bola ki ‘kuch nahi hoga mujhe something something’ I was talking to someone else... and it looked so wrong even to me as it looked like I spoke in a wrong tone with Rohit sir which I can never do in my life."

I would be the last person who would disrespect anyone. Can't even think about it... #PratikFam #PratikSehajpal pic.twitter.com/HpU8mwxmQ0 July 12, 2022

“I remember someone else also told me to leave that rope too and I was talking to that someone and in the episode, it has been put like I'm talking wrong with Rohit sir. I can never even think of that! In fact I never even said those lines to Rohit sir woh baat maine kisi aur ko boli thi", his note concluded.



Apart from Pratik and Chetna, other contestants participating in Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 are Rubina Dilaik, Nishant Bhat, Tushar Kalia, Sriti Jha, Jannat Zubair Rahmani, Aneri Vajani, Shivangi Joshi, Faisal Shaikh, Rajiv Adatia, Mohit Malik, Kanika Mann, and Erica Packard who was eliminated in the first week.