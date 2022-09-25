Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 Grand Finale: Rohit Shetty, Rubina Dilaik storm Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 in crossover episode

Khatron Ke Khiladi 12- Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10

As Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 will have its grand finale tonight, Rohit Shetty and his team of daredevils storm Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10. The crossover will witness the blend of dance and danger much to the delight of the viewers. Host Rohit Shetty along with finalists Tushar Kalia and Jannat Zubair joins forces with dance reality show.

The twist in this 'Mahasangam' is that the contestants of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa must present a dance performance in the KKK style. Getting a perfect score will become even more difficult as each contestant will struggle to overcome the challenge posed by Rohit Shetty. This collaboration will become merrier when audiences will see Rohit Shetty bantering with judges Karan Johar, Madhuri Dixit Nene, and Nora Fatehi.

In an episode full of drama, dance, and danger, Nia Sharma, Gashmeer Mahajani, Rubina Dilaik, Niti Taylor, Zorawar Kalra, and Faisal Shaikh incorporate the Khatra elements with elan and creativity. Jannat and choreographer Tushar will be seen performing an aerial act.

Watch the exciting promo

Gashmeer Mahajani pulls off a dangerous yet admirable performance over the rostrum. Impressed by Gashmeer’s performance Karan Johar says, “Rohit Shetty is the king of khatra and this setup looks like Khatron Ke Khiladi has just walked into Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa. You ate the entire stage; it is a pleasure to watch you perform.” Madhuri Dixit Nene adds, “We could see glimpses of SRK in you.” Rohit Shetty too joins the panel to praise his strength and offers him the next season of Khatron Ke Khiladi. He asks, “You completely nailed the challenge. Will you do Khatron next year?”

READ: Khatron Ke Khiladi 12: Ranveer Singh mimics Rubina Dilaik, Rohit Shetty calls actor 'Pammi aunty' of Bollywood

Rubina is challenged to perform an aerial act with a blindfold, which slips in the middle of her act. Praising her performance, Rohit Shetty said, “I am proud of you and it was great to see you performing the entire act with closed eyes. You did not stop and that makes me feel good about you.”