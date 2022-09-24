Khatron Ke Khiladi 12: Ranveer Singh mimics Rubina Dilaik, Rohit Shetty calls actor 'Pammi aunty' of Bollywood

Khatron Ke Khilad 12

Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 grand finale: After entertaining audiences for over two months, the popular stunt reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 has reached its grand finale stage. Host Rohit Shetty and his team of daredevils have entertained you with their death-defying stunts. Now, one out of six finalists will be crowned the champion of the season.

Talking about the grand finale, the event will take place for two days, from September 24, Saturday to September 25, Sunday. To make the finale more dynamic, Rohit's favourite actor Ranveer Singh graced the show. Rohit has invited his upcoming movie Cirkus, lead pair, Singh with Pooja Hegde, and together, they added more fireworks. Ranveer performed with Rubina, and they sizzled the screen with their chemistry.

Later, Ranveer poked fun at Mohit Malik's flirtatious nature. He said, "Bahar sher, ghar mein billi." Ranveer even mimicked Rubina Dilaik and recalled her funny gestures during the stunts. Rohit and Pooja realised that Singh has followed the show rigorously. Shetty further added that he is 'Pammi aunty of Bollywood.' He has the juiciest gossip and knows everything about others. Ranveer boast about it, and said, "Pammi sab jaanti hai."

Talking about the grand finale, Rubina Dilaik, Jannat Zubair, Faisal Shaikh, Mohit Malik, Kanika Mann and Tushar Kalia are the finalists, and one of them will be the winner of the show. The first episode of the show was telecast on July 2, 2023. The winner of the show will be announced on September 25, Sunday.