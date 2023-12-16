KhanZaadi reveals she wanted to run away from Bigg Boss house: 'Main toot gayi, ro padi'

KhanZaadi claims Aishwarya Sharma doesn't deserve to win Bigg Boss 17, and calls the actress and his husband, Neil Bhatt 'weird, badtameez'.

After spending more than 60 days in Bigg Boss house, singer Firoza Khan aka KhanZaadi has been evicted from Bigg Boss 17. Surprisingly, KhanZaadi eviction wasn't based on audience votes, but the singer chose not to save herself, during the buzzer round at Weekend Ka Vaar.

Soon after the eviction, KhanZaadi joins DNA for an exclusive interaction. During the conversation, KhanZaadi reveals why she wanted to 'run away' from Bigg Boss house. "Main tadap rahi thi bahar aane ke liye (I was keen to get out from the house). I went inside with strong willpower, and I did put across myself many times. But after a while, I lost my interest in the game, and I wanted to run away from the house.

During her stint, KhanZaadi shared a love-hate relationship with Abhishek Kumar. Former BB17 contestant Tehelka Bhai also told us that KhanZaadi's game got hugely affected after she got romantically involved with Abhishek. When KhanZaadi was asked if having an equation with Abhishek weakened her game, she says, "I don't think Abhishek affected my game, but yes, I shared a secret with him, about my past, and he used that against me. He mocked my health condition for the game, and that broke my trust."

Watch the full video interview here

During the last two Weekend Ka Vaar, KhanZaadi claimed that the housemates mocked her health issues, and ganged up against her. She says, "Main pagal nahi hoon ki main khudh se baar-baar cheez daurati rahungi. Yeh baatein hui hai, and it used to make me feel disconnected from the house. Main toot gayi thi, ro padi thi (I am not crazy blaming others. My health issues were discussed, and mocked by them). I think except Ankita (Lokhande), Anurag (Dobhal) and Vicky (Jain) bhai, everyone else ganged up against me. When I got hurt during a task, I shared my health issues and used it as a trigger point."

Speaking about the potential winners of Bigg Boss 17, KhanZaadi names Ankita, Munawar, and Vicky as top contenders for the trophy. Speaking about Munawar, KhanZaadi asserts, "He used to treat me as a competitor, and I consider him a smart player. Woh ek chachundhar ke tarah hai. Kahi se bhi nikal jayega." When asked about a contestant who doesn't deserve to win the show, KhanZaadi says, "I think, Aishwarya (Sharma) don't deserve. Woh bahut weird, rude aur badtameez lagti hai. Even Neil is, but KhanZaadi zyada hai. Uska jo tone aur behaviour hai, woh bilkul kharab hai. She thinks only she's right and the others are wrong." Bigg Boss 17 is currently streaming on Jio Cinema and Colors