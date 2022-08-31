KBC 14: Can you answer this Rs 3,20,000 question about Oscar-winning Indians that Anil Mathur couldn't?

Kaun Banega Crorepati 14/Episode stills

The 19th episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati 14 began with Anil Mathur, an assistant teacher and mehendi expert from Kanpur reaching the hot seat where gave special ladoos to Amitabh Bachchan and said, "These special sweets, I have brought for you from the famous shop Thaggu Ke Laddoo and in fact, Abhishek Bachchan had these ladoos while he was shooting for Bunty Aur Babli in Kanpur."

Anil Mathur also showed his mehendi designs to the Sholay actor who asked him to continue his passion, saying that mehendi designing is never an easy task. Talking about his gameplay, the contestant failed to answer the question worth Rs 3,20,000 and ended up winning only Rs 10,000.

Here are some of the questions he was asked on the hot seat:

Q. If you using the IRCTC website, which of these are you most likely to be doing?

A. Recharging your mobile balance

B. Applying for a passport

C. Booking rail tickets

D. Searching for images

Answer - C. Booking rail tickets

Q. Which of these Hindu deities is usually depicted with a conch, a chakra, a mace, and a lotus?

A. Lord Shiva

B. Lord Ganesha

C. Lord Hanuman

D. Lord Vishnu

Answer - D. Lord Vishnu

Q. Inaugurated in 2022, which expressway passes through the seven districts of Chitrakoot, Banda, Mahoba, Hamirpur, Jalaun, Auraiya, and Etawah?

A. Bundelkhand

B. Rayalaseema

C. Vidarbha

D. Purvanchal

Answer - A. Bundelkhand



Q. Bahadur Shah Zafar, the last Mughal emperor of India, was exiled to which present-day country?

A. United Kingdom

B. Sri Lanka

C. Myanmar

D. China

Answer - C. Myanmar

Q. In a Pro Kabaddi formation, by which of these names are the two widest positions on the mats called?

A. Covers

B. Corners

C. Centres

D. Ins

Answer - B. Corners

Here's the question worth Rs 3,20,000

Q. Which of these Indians was not present in person at the Academy Awards function to collect their Oscar award?

A. AR Rahman

B. Bhanu Athaiya

C. Satyajit Ray

D. Resul Pookutty

Anil first used the 50-50 lifeline and was left with options A and C. He then used the Phone-A-Friend lifeline in which his friend told him to go with AR Rahman, which he did and eventually lost the game. The correct answer was Satyajit Ray.