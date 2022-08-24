Amitabh Bachchan tests positive for Covid-19 for second time, fans wish him speedy recovery

Amitabh Bachchan/File photo

Amitabh Bachchan, who is currently busy shooting his quizzing game show Kaun Banega Crorepati 14, has tested positive for Covid-19 for the second time. It was in July 2020 when the Sholay actor contracted the virus for the first time when he was even admitted to Nanavati Hospital in Mumbai.

Amitabh took to his Twitter account late at night on Tuesday, August 23, and shared the news as he tweeted, "I have just tested CoViD + positive...all those that have been in my vicinity and around me, please get yourself checked and tested also." As soon as he shared the news, fans wished for the speedy recovery of the actor.



One Twitter user wrote, "Get well soon sir, praying for a speedy recovery! Can’t wait to see you back on the big screen!", while another tweeted, "As each day passes you're one closer to a complete recovery! Take those days one at a time and know we're here for you." "Wishing you the best for a swift recovery sir. Take care of yourself", read another tweet.

T 4388 - I have just tested CoViD + positive .. all those that have been in my vicinity and around me, please get yourself checked and tested also .. August 23, 2022

Meanwhile, Big B will be seen next in Ayan Mukerjee's fantasy adventure epic Brahmastra along with Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. Set to release in cinemas on September 9, the big-budget entertainer is the first in the Astraverse trilogy planned by the makers and is expected to revive Bollywood after the massive commercial failure of Laal Singh Chaddha and Raksha Bandhan.



Apart from Brahmastra Part One: Shiva, Amitabh also has Sooraj Barjatya-directed Uunchai set to release on November 11 in which he will be seen sharing the screen with veteran actors Anupam Kher, Boman Irani, and Danny Denzongpa with Parineeti Chopra as the leading lady in the film.