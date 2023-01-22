Search icon
'Karma hits hard': Sumbul Touqeer Khan fans say 'Tina Datta you deserve no sympathy' after Salman Khan exposes latter

After fighting with Shalin Bhanot, Tina Datta was heard claiming that the actor demanded something ‘very cheap’ from her.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jan 22, 2023, 10:04 AM IST

Bigg Boss 16 contestants Tina Datta, Sumbul Touqeer Khan and Shalin Bhanot have been making headlines ever since they entered the controversial house. In the latest episode, during the Weekend ka Vaar episode, Tina broke down after Salman Khan bashed her on national television.

For the unversed, after fighting with Shalin Bhanot, Tina Datta was heard claiming that the actor demanded something ‘very cheap’ from her. She was talking to Priyanka when she claimed that Shalin wanted to meet her before entering Bigg Boss 16 house, but she refused to meet him.

Salman Khan schooled Tina for always talking about others and creating ‘fake narratives’. For the uninitiated, Tina Datta made Shalin Bhanot believe that Sumbul is in love with him and ‘made her a joke’. Now, Bigg Boss fans have reacted to the whole situation and called it ‘Karma’.

One of the social media users wrote, “Today's WKV was Awesome Coz Salman Exposed #ShalinBhanot & #TinaDatta I Remember the Day then u both said things about @TouqeerSumbul she such a Pure & Innocent Soul.”  The second one said, “Karma comes Back. In episode 50, Tina bashed a 19yr old for no reason, today she faces the same for her own acts.” 

The third person tweeted, “OMG guyz!! KARMA SERVED & HOW!!! (p.s. Nothing just me on cloud 9 with khushi k aansu yes, call me heartless)” The fourth one said, “Karma completes it's circle...#sumbultouqeerkhan had to face this because of #TinaDatta and now she is getting same..” The fifth person tweeted, “U both made her into a joke and both of u did hurt too much & she became a robotic material but one thing u two did good for her which is she's strong now and able to understand.” 

The sixth person wrote, “No #TinaDatta you deserve no sympathy You're getting what you did with 18y girl. tum to fir bhi 30 sal ki ho. Bachhi nhi ho ALWAYS WITHYOU SUMBUL TOUQEER KHAN Bub, your karma is so strong. Keep shining Sum.”  The seventh person wrote, “No #TinaDatta you deserve no sympathy You're getting what you did with 18y girl. tum to fir bhi 30 sal ki ho. Bachhi nhi ho ALWAYS WITH YOU SUMBUL TOUQEER KHAN  Bub, your karma is so strong. Keep shining Sum.” 

