Kapil Sharma looks dapper in his new look for upcoming season of The Kapil Sharma Show

Kapil Sharma was dressed in black pants and a black T-shirt. He finished it off with sneakers, sunglasses, and a white blazer.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Aug 21, 2022, 04:52 PM IST

Kapil Sharma/Instagram

The Kapil Sharma Show star Kapil Sharma will be back with a new season soon. He gave fans a preview of his new look from the forthcoming season 4 on Sunday. The comedy programme will premiere next month.

As compared to last season, Kapil appears to have shed more weight in the image. He was dressed in black pants and a black T-shirt. He finished it off with sneakers, sunglasses, and a white blazer. His new hairdo added to his edgy appearance.

Sharing the picture, Kapil dropped hints in the caption. He wrote, “New season, New look #tkss #comingsoon.” 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kapil Sharma (@kapilsharma)

The Kapil Sharma Show's third season concluded in June of this year. The new dates are anticipated to be revealed by the producers. The show also features, in addition to Kapil, Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda, Sudesh Lahiri, Bharti Singh, and Sumona Chakravarti. 

Earlier, Archana Puran Singh provided a behind-the-scenes look at the programme with a video from the promo shoot.

 In the video, she said, “Hi guys, guess where I am shooting today…for the new season of The Kapil Sharma Show. I know you all are so excited to have the show back. We are coming back very soon and today is the promo shoot. So look out for further details on our posts and stories of the whole cast. I am so excited to be back to be with you guys.”

She also showed the setups, but swiftly removed the camera so as not to reveal too much.

