Kaala Paani trailer: Mona Singh, Ashutosh Gowariker strive to protect Andaman and Nicobar Islands' people

The trailer of Kaala Paani gives a glimpse of a mystic army of Orakas who are ruthless, and they are potential threats to the people living in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

Mona Singh and Ashutosh Gowariker will soon come together in the survival thriller series Kaala Paani, and they will try their best to protect people from an unknown, ruthless army. Set in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, the title of the series is inspired by a punishment term Saza-e-Kalapani (black water punishment), coined during the British Raj. In this sentence, political prisoners and hardened criminals from all over the British Raj were sent to the remote Andaman Islands as punishment.

The trailer of Netflix’s survival drama, Kaala Paani, gives a glimpse into the journeys of individuals who find themselves trapped on the islands, away from the mainland, with no immediate help in the offing. At an existential crossroads, will they manage to escape from Kaala Paani? Produced by Posham Pa Pictures, the series is directed by Sameer Saxena and Amit Golani, with a screenplay by Biswapati Sarkar, Amit Golani, Sandeep Saket and Nimisha Misra. The official description of the trailer reads, "Dive into the world of Kaala Paani, where the only way to survive is to improvise, adapt and overcome."

As soon as the trailer was released, several netizens reacted to it and lauded the fresh take on the human-survival concept. An internet user wrote, "Looks brilliant with such an underrated cast." Another internet user wrote, "Good web series." One of the internet users wrote, "Hum to khud Andaman Nicobar island me rehta aur kala paani ka baare me jaankari bhi bahut hi humko." A netizen wrote, "This trailer is giving us goosebumps." Another netizen wrote, "Seems Interesting and Promising."

Kaala Paani stars an ensemble cast including Mona Singh, Ashutosh Gowariker, Amey Wagh, Sukant Goel, Vikas Kumar, Arushi Sharma, Radhika Mehrotra, Chinmay Mandlekar, and Poornima Indrajith. The series will stream on Netflix from October 18.