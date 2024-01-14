Isha Malviya's father tells her to be sorry for provoking Abhishek Kumar, asks her to stay away from Samarth Jurel

In the latest Bigg Boss 17 episode, Isha Malviya, Samarth Jurel, and Abhishek Kumar’s parents entered the Bigg Boss house and met their children.

Bigg Boss 17 contestants have never failed to grab attention. Isha Malviya, Ankita Lokhande, Munawar Faruqui, Abhishek Kumar, Vicky Jain, Samarth Jurel have been making headlines because of their personal life.

In the latest Bigg Boss 17 episode, Isha, Samarth and Abhishek’s parents entered the Bigg Boss house and met their children. However, what caught everyone’s attention was Isha’s father being real and telling his daughter to be sorry for provoking Abhishek Kumar. While sitting with Isha, her father told her that lines had been crossed and she should be sorry about it.

He further mentioned that she should stay 10 feet away from both Abhishek Kumar and Samarth Jurel. He later compared Samarth aka Chintu to Ayesha Khan and said he ruined her reputation.

Meanwhile, Anjali Arora made these serious allegations against him. In Bigg Boss 17, Munawar has been accused of two timings by Ayesha Khan. Even Munawar's ex-girlfriend, Nazila Sitashi, admitted that she was hurt by Munawar's lies, and publically announced their breakup. Now, Anjali has called Munawar a 'player', and made some serious allegations against him.

Anjali and Munawar had participated in Kangana Rananut-hosted Lock Upp, and they spent 72 days together. Munawar's complicated relationship with Nazila, Ayesha, and Anjali has even inspired memes. Recently, Anjali interacted with NewsBook, and when she asked about her dating rumours with Munawar, and her reaction to being addressed as 'one of the bhabhi', Anjali said, "Aisi toh bahut saari hai. He knows how to play with words and girls, very well. Ladkiyon ko bhi khelna jaante hai aur insaan ko palatna, ghumna, sab jaante hai."

When the interviewer asked her the reason for making such serious allegations against him, Anjalid added, "Unhone bahut si ladkiyon ki zindagi...abhi I don't know kitni hai, jo abhi bahar aana baki hai." Anjali further slammed Munawar, saying that he's very calculative, and only shares certain aspects of his life, within his limited circle. The social media influencer claimed that he's using the same strategy, shair-o-shairi, and emotional stories from Lock Upp in Bigg Boss. "Salman (Khan) sir ne bhi kaha ki aapka woh jadoo chal nahi raha hai. Woh shayri wala, sympathy wala, saare cards khatam ho chuke hai."