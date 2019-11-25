Is Sriti Jha dating Kunal Karan Kapoor? 'Kumkum Bhagya' actor breaks her silence

For a long time, there have been reports making the rounds that Kumkum Bhagya actor Sriti Jha is in a relationship with Kunal Karan Kapoor of Na Bole Tum Na Maine Kuch Kaha fame. Both were seen holidaying together a couple of years and even made several public appearances. However, they never spoke about their rumoured relationship whenever asked about it. Now, finally, Sriti has broken her silence on her personal life.

During an interaction with Bombay Times, when Sriti was asked if she is dating Kunal, the actor replied, "I am single and Kunal is one of the most amazing people I know." She went on to say, "I never feel the need to clarify anything. I don’t think I owe anyone an explanation regarding my personal life. I would rather want them to see my work."

On being quizzed about wanting a companion in life, the Balika Vadhu actor said, "I have many friends, who never make me feel lonely. Also, I find a lot of solace in my solitude. When I have an off day at work, I like to sit by the window and watch sunrise and sunset. I also love reading and travelling alone. I am enjoying this time that I spend with myself."

Sriti also shared her views on falling in love. The pretty actor stated, "It’s an amazing feeling and everyone should define it themselves. I think it’s magical to have the courage to invest a lot in one person. I am extremely devoted when I am in love."