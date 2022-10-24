House of the Dragon episode 10 Twitter review: Netizens laud season finale, call it 'better than Game of Thrones'

House of the Dragon Episode 10/Twitter

The final episode of the first season of House of the Dragon premiered on HBO on Sunday night and streamed on Disney+ Hostar in India on the morning of Monday, October 24. Titled The Black Queen, the season finale is being hailed as the epic conclusion to the first season with some netizens even calling the show better than its prequel Game of Thrones.

One Twitter user wrote, "Well that Finale locked it in. Season 1 of House of the Dragon stands alongside the best seasons Game of Thrones ever had. Stunning cinematography, powerful acting, incredible production values I didn't know if HBO could revitalize this franchise, but they delivered BIG time."

Another user tweeted, "House of the dragon has already surpassed GoT levels. Last episode was incomparable", while another user heaped praise on the actress Emma D'Arcy for her spectacular performance as Rhaenyra Targaryen in the last episode as they wrote, "What an absolutely amazing performance from Emma D’Arcy as Queen Rhaenyra, their acting in this episode was amazing, the emotion they were showing in their eyes, just brilliant, give them an Emmy immediately."

The season finale was leaked a couple of days before the official release. Reacting to the same, a HBO spokesperson told Variety, "We are aware that the tenth episode of ‘House of the Dragon’ has been posted on illegal torrent sites. It appears to have originated from a distribution partner in the EMEA region. HBO is aggressively monitoring and pulling these copies from the internet. We’re disappointed that this unlawful action has disrupted the viewing experience for loyal fans of the show, who will get to see a pristine version of the episode when it premieres Sunday on HBO and HBO Max, where it will stream exclusively in 4K."



The show, starring Emily Carey, Olivia Cooke, Milly Alcock, Emma D'Arcy, Paddy Considine, and Matt Smith among others, is based on the fantasy book Fire & Blood written by George R. R. Martin, who also serves as the creator along with Ryan Condal. It has already been renewed for the second season.