House of the Dragon episode 9 Twitter review: Netizens call The Green Council 'best episode' of the show

House of the Dragon aired its ninth episode titled The Green Council on Sunday night in the USA and on Monday morning in India.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Oct 17, 2022, 09:28 AM IST

House of the Dragon/Twitter

Set around 200 years before the Game of Thrones, precisely 172 years before the birth of Daenerys Targaryen, House of the Dragon follows the war of succession in the House Targaryen. The show aired its ninth episode titled The Green Council on Sunday night in the United States of America and the same was streamed on Disney+ Hotstar in India on Monday morning, October 17.

The latest episode, the penultimate one in the first season of House of the Dragon, is being called the best episode in the series. Netizens took to Twitter and shared their reviews on the micro-blogging platform as soon as they finished the episode saying that it was the finest hour of television in recent years.

One Twitter user wrote, "Episode 9 of #HouseOfTheDragon is one of the best episodes in recent years. Alicent is selling her feet to that crippled guy, and we got Rhaenys playing the role of Olena Tyrell. I’m here for the war crimes that Rhaenyra and Daemon are gonna commit. #HOTD".

Another tweet read, "Cannot believe the season finale of #HouseOfTheDragon is next week but what a great penultimate episode!". "#HouseOfTheDragonHBO - Episode 9: The Green Council with the season finale just right around the corner, this series remains to be a grand spectacle in terms of its complex characters and production aspects!", wrote another user.

The HBO series features Emily Carey, Olivia Cooke, Milly Alcock, Emma D'Arcy, Paddy Considine, Matt Smith, Rhys Ifans, Steve Toussaint, Sonoya Mizuno, Fabien Frankel, and Graham McTavish playing the leading characters in the show based on the fantasy book Fire & Blood written by George R. R. Martin, who also serves as the creator along with Ryan Condal.

The season's final episode titled The Black Queen will premiere on October 23 in America and on October 24 in India. House of the Dragon has already been renewed for the second season.

