Fans post hilarious messages for Kapil Sharma for being 'quick' with his second baby

Kapil Sharma gave a piece of good news to his fans on Monday morning announcing the arrival of his second child. Kapil took to his Twitter page and shared the happy news with his fans. Kapil Sharma and his wife Ginni Chatrath welcomed their second child, a baby boy on February 1, 2021, early morning.

For the uninformed, Kapil and Ginni tied the knot in 2018 and welcomed their first child, baby daughter Anayra, in December 2019. Today, after Kapil shared the news about the birth of his baby boy, some Twitter users mercilessly trolled him for being "too quick" with his second child.

On Twitter user wrote, "Bhai itni jaldi abhi to ladki hui thi. Congrats well," with several clapping emojis.

Also read Kapil Sharma and Ginni Chatrath blessed with a baby boy

Another said, " No gap between child? Not a good practice (sic)."

There was another user who wrote, "Ye huee na baat 3saal me 2 bachey. Jaldibaji me ho kya paji. Congratulations. (2 kids in 3 years, are you in a hurry)."

As for Kapil's announcement from this morning, he tweeted, "Kapil tweeted, "Namaskaar! We are blessed with a Baby boy this early morning, by the grace of God, Baby and Mother both are fine, thank you so much for all the love, blessings n prayers. Love you all - Ginni and Kapil #gratitude."

Earlier, on his Twitter page, Kapil had cited the reasons for The Kapil Sharma Show going off-air for some time, one of them being Ginni's pregnancy. When a fan asked him "@KapilSharmaK9 sir, show off air kyu kar rahe hai? #askkapil (sic)", to which he replied, "Because I need to be there at home with my wife to welcome our second baby."