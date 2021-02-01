Headlines

Kapil Sharma and Ginni Chatrath blessed with a baby boy

Kapil Sharma made the happy announcement on his Twitter page on Monday.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Feb 01, 2021, 08:25 AM IST

After confirming the reports of his wife Ginni Chatrath's second pregnancy, Kapil Sharma has now announced the arrival of the baby. The couple has welcomed their second child, a baby boy on February 1, 2021, early morning. Kapil took to his Twitter page and shared the happy news with his fans. The couple has a baby daughter named Anayra Sharma, whom they welcomed in December 2019. 

Kapil tweeted, "Namaskaar! We are blessed with a Baby boy this early morning, by the grace of God, Baby and Mother both are fine, thank you so much for all the love, blessings n prayers. Love you all - Ginni and Kapil #gratitude."

Check out the tweet below:

Earlier, on his Twitter page, Kapil had cited the reasons for The Kapil Sharma Show, one of them being Ginni's pregnancy. When a fan asked him "@KapilSharmaK9 sir, show off air kyu kar rahe hai? #askkapil (sic)", to which he replied, "Because I need to be there at home with my wife to welcome our second baby."

Kapil and Ginni tied the knot in December 2018, and the subsequent year, they were blessed with their first child. The doting dad often treats fans with his cute moments with Anayra on social media pages.

Meanwhile, after The Kapil Sharma Show going off air, Kapil will next be seen on Netflix. The actor-comedian made an announcement about it earlier this year. Sharma hasn't dished out details about his outing on the OTT platform but fans can't contain their excitement. 

