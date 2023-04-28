Fahmaan Khan reveals why he connected personally with Sumbul Touqueer Khan on sets of Imlie: ‘She needed someone to….’

Sumbul Touqueer Khan-Fahmaan Khan

Sumbul Touqueer Khan and Fahmaan Khan won hearts with their onscreen chemistry in the show Imlie. The duo’s chemistry in the show made fans speculate if the two are dating. Now, the actor has revealed how they both connected while shooting for their TV series.

In an interview with Etimes, Fahmaan Khan revealed that he and Sumbul connected because she needed someone to handle the kid in her and he was there. The actor quoted, “When we work together in Imlie, we connected personally kyunki us dauraan unke papa bhi kaam pe the(his father was also at work during the shoot) and he was not around. She needed someone to take care of that bachpana of her and I was there. I just happened very organically. Bahut hi honest soul hai ladki wo(that girl is a very honest soul), she is a very genuine soul. To uske andar wo emotions bhi bhar aate hai, nikal aate hain, to usko sambhalna bahut zaroori hota hai (So that emotions sometimes just comes out and handling them becomes very important) and I think we did that very well.”

Meanwhile, Sumbul has recently bought a new house and Fahmaan can’t stop praising the actress for the same. He said, “Mai gaya hu uske ghar, ghar bahut khoobsurat hai uska(I have gone to her house, her house is beautiful) and she has done a very good job for it. I am so proud of the fact that she has got a house at this age. It's a very big thing. All credit to her and everything she has done. She is a beautiful actor and all the best for her future.”

Fahmaan Khan is currently seen in the TV show Pyar Ke Saat Vachan Dharampatnii produced by Ekta Kapoor wherein he is seen sharing the screen with Kritika Singh Yadav. Sumbul Touqueer Khan on the other hand was last seen as a contestant in Salman Khan’s reality show Bigg Boss 16 and hasn’t opened up on his upcoming projects.

