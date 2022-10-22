Search icon
Bigg Boss 16: Fahmaan Khan pens note for Imlie co-star Sumbul Touqeer Khan, writes 'she might get teary..'

Fahmaan Khan, who has consistently stood by the actress, has once more expressed his support for Sumbul Touqeer Khan.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Oct 22, 2022, 07:01 AM IST

Sumbul Touqeer Khan/Instagram

Due to their connect and chemistry, Sumbul Touqeer and Fahmaan Khan, who played the main characters in one of the top dramas, Imlie, have become the audience's favourite on-screen romance. Fans have affectionately referred to Sumbul and Fahmaan's bond as #SuMaan. 

One of the most adored contestants on the reality tv series Bigg Boss, Sumbul Touqeer may now be seen on the programme. Fahmaan Khan, who has consistently stood by the actress, has once more expressed his support for Sumbul. 

The post read “For everything that is going around the big boss house all I know is, being around strangers isn't easy in any way. Besides she's always been comfortable around the people she claimed to be her own. Unlike now. But she's a fighter, she might get teary at times but she knows how to over come that and fight again. All this and simply 18. Talk about having an entire life ahead of you and gaining the experience of life and people so soon. Je phayuuuur!!!” 

Fans began expressing their admiration for the pair and thanking the actor for his support as soon as Fahmaan tweeted the image. 

Interestingly, as per the new media reports, Fahmaan Khan will also join Colors for Ekta Kapoor’s news show. Meanwhile, their fans took to social media and started assuming that the actor will also appear in Salman Khan’s show Bigg Boss 16 for the promotions during the Weekend Ka Vaar episode. 

One of the fans wrote, “OKAY!! Fahmaan Going To Promote His Upcoming Show On BigBoss 16 And Share Stage With Host Salmaan Khan, and Then Salman: Sumbul Apse Koyi Milne Aayea Hain…  P.s Apni brilliant Friend Ko Milne Ke Liyeee, colors Ka Show hi Sign kar Liaa. Kya Baat Ha.” 

Also read: Also read- Bigg Boss 16: Fahmaan Khan reacts to Imlie star Sumbul Toqueer's participation in show, says 'aag hai tu bas...'

Earlier, Fahmaan shared the Bigg Boss 16 promo of Sumbul on his Instagram and called her a firebrand to watch out for. On his Instagram, Fahmaan wrote, "All the best Jugli... aag hai tu bas be you and don't let anyone change that." 

