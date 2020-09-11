'Eight knots were removed from my neck': Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's Nattu kaka on his recent surgery

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor Ghanshyam Nayak aka Nattu kaka was recently hospitalised as he developed uneasiness in the glands of his neck and underwent surgery. BollywoodLife quoted a report saying that he was detected with a lump in his neck, and the doctor advised surgery.

The report said, "He will recuperate soon and return back to the show. Nattu kaka is one of the interesting characters in the show and people love watching him. He is a senior actor and masses enjoy his comic timing. Nattu Kaka had also expressed his wish to continue working when the government barred 65 years of age from visiting sets. The production house has extended their support to the senior actor, but it will be some time before he returns to the show."

Ghanshyam Nayak himself recently opened up about his surgery in an interview and spoke about his health. He said, "I am much better now. I have got admitted to Suchak Hospital in Malad. Today is the first day that I have eaten food after the surgery that was performed on me on Monday. The first three days were tough, but I am now only looking ahead in life."

He further added, "Eight knots were removed. And, I really don't know how so many had formed. Those knots have been sent for further testing but I have faith in God, jo bhi karega achcha hi karega."

His surgery lasted for four hours and Ghanshyam ji said that his Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah co-stars have been calling him and enquiring about his health. "They say they are waiting for me to get back on the sets. But I have been advised a month's rest after I am discharged from the hospital. So, I don't think I will be able to resume shoot until Navratri at least."