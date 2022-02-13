DNA Exclusive: Arti Singh opens up on why she didn't have an affair in 'Bigg Boss 13'

'Bigg Boss 13' has been the most successful season of the reality show franchise. Late actor Sidharth Shukla emerged as the winner of the show, and it also gave us personalities such as Shehnaz Gill, Umar Riaz and Arti Singh. Before the show, we knew Arti as the sister of comedian Krushna Abhishek, but after the show, she earned her identity.

During her gameplay, Arti never had a love affair in the house. She really never tried to be flirty or cosy with any housemates. In the same season, we had duos like Sidharth-Shehnaz, Paras Chabbra-Mahira Sharma, Umar-Himanshi Khurrana, but Arti played her game independently and ended up being the fourth runner up of the season.

While speaking to DNA exclusively, Singh opened up why she never got romantically involved in the show. The 'Warris' actress frankly said that why would she find a man for herself in the show. "Bhai mujhe agar shaadi dhundni hai, toh kya main Bigg Boss main dhundu ja ke? Aur toh puri duniya khatam ho gayi hai?" (If I had to get married, would I find my partner in Bigg Boss house? Has the rest of the world ended?) Singh continued and said, Really? Wohi 5 ladke reh gaye hai, baki duniya khatam ho gayi?

Although Arti comes from an influential family, she never planned to stay in the house by playing love games and knowing to be someone's girlfriend. "I'm proud with the fact that people know me through my family, who's is well-known and loved by all. But I never want that after I entered the house, I should be known through a guy. I went to create my identity, my individuality."

The actress is glad that people recognised her identity from the show, and she's thankful to receive an abundance of love from the audience. Currently, Arti has done Santosh Gupta's short film, 'Kaun Yeh Haan Yeh.'