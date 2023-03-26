Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya's fun-filled pictures from her sister-in-law’s marriage remind fans of Ishita Bhalla

Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya

Television Actress Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya who is married to actor Vivek Dahiya recently shared a couple of photos from her sister-in-law Riya Dahi’s marriage. The actress was seen having quite a lot of fun in the pictures and fans congratulated the couple on the happy news.

On Saturday, Divyanka Tripathi dropped adorable family photos from the wedding of her sister-in-law Riya Dahiya who got married to Rahul Mehra in Chandigarh. In the photos the actress can be seen welcoming the guests, tying the knot to the couple, and dancing and enjoying the wedding festivities. The actress captioned the post, “Baraatiyon Ka swagat with love(Welcoming the groom’s side with love).”

In the pictures, Divyanka Tripathi Dhaiya looked stunning in a white lehenga with red embroidery and golden jewelry. Vivek Dahiya kept his look simple and shined in off-white kurta pajamas. The couple gave happy vibes in the pictures and looked quite adorable together.

Divyanka Tripathi’s fans congratulated the couple on the happy news and some even got nostalgic seeing the actress’ look. One of the fans said, “This look of yours reminds me of Ishita Bhalla.” Another questioned, “when is Yeh Hai Mohabbatein part 2 coming?” Another fan commented, “Looking like a responsible bhabhi.” Another comment read, “congratulations to the couple and to the whole family.”

Divyanka Tripathi is a television actress popularly known for her TV show Yeh hai Mohabbatien in which the actress impressed her fans as Ishita Iyer Bhalla. The actress also met her husband Vivek Dahiya on this show. She is also known for playing Vidya Pratap Singh in Zee Tv’s show Banoo Main Teri Dulhann. The actress also participated in Rohit Shetty’s reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 and though she lost the title to Arjun Bijlani, the actress impressed everyone with her fearless performances throughout the show and ended up being the first runner-up of the stunt-based show.

