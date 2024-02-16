Director Ruchi Narain reacts to Raveena Tandon-starrer Karmma Calling emerging as most viewed show on OTT

On Republic Day 2024, Raveena Tandon came with the suspense thriller Karmma Calling on Disney+ Hotstar. The show is the Indian adaptation of the American show Revenge and garnered immense praise on its release.

Its success reflects in the fact that the show is amongst the most viewed OTT shows, ranking number 3 on the Ormax list. With so much love pouring, director Ruchi Narain is on cloud nine. Ruchi, along with her business partners Ashutosh Shah and Tahher Shabbir from R.A.T. Films backed the revenge drama that has taken the country by storm.

Talking about its success, Ruchi says, “Karmma Calling is a result of a journey of over 10 years. I have been biased towards this show for multiple reasons. The fact that I love ABC Studios’ acclaimed US show ‘Revenge’, I always wanted to see Raveena Tandon as Indrani Kothari and work with Star network to create this show. The way that everything fell into place at the right time was truly cosmic and reaffirmed my belief in Karma.”

She adds, “We have all been getting so much love, appreciation and feedback for the show and I’m truly overwhelmed by it. The show has been trending on Disney+ Hotstar and has been in the top 5 shows for the past 3 weeks of launch. For me it is true that Karma has finally come Calling.” Karmma Calling depicts the story of the elite Kothari family that has a dark past hidden in secrets. It all comes back haunting when a mysterious girl named Karma enters their life. The show also stars Namrata Sheth and Varun Sood.