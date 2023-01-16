Did Salman Khan ask Adil Durrani to accept his marriage with Rakhi Sawant? Here's what the latter said

Rakhi Sawant-Adil Durrani-Salman Khan/File photos

Rakhi Sawant is the controversial queen and her marriage with Adil Khan Durrani has become the talk of the town since she shared her wedding pictures on her Instagram handle last week. Firstly, Adil denied their marriage, which resulted in the Main Hoon Na actress breaking down in tears in several paparazzi videos that went viral.

Finally, on Monday, January 16, Adil took to his Instagram and shared the marriage photos with the television actress with the caption, "So here’s an announcement finally, I never said I am not married to you Rakhi. Just had to handle few things so had to be quiet, happy married life to us Rakhi (pappudi)". Rakhi reacted to them as she wrote, "Thanks jaan lots of love".

Later in the day, the couple gave a few interviews to the paparazzi in which Rakhi revealed that Salman Khan called her husband after seeing the much-publicised drama. In a video shared by the Instant Bollywood channel on Instagram, Adil revealed what the superstar told him.

Adil, the Mysore-based businessman, said that Salman asked him to face the truth and either accept the marriage or deny the same. When the new couple was further asked if Salman put any pressure on Adil to acknowledge their wedding, they both declined the same and said there was no pressure from anywhere.



READ | Meet Adil Durrani, with whom Rakhi Sawant shared her 'wedding' photos



For the unversed, this is Rakhi's second marriage after he tied the knot with Ritesh Singh in a private ceremony in 2019 and later, announced her divorce last year. They both entered Salman Khan-hosted reality show Bigg Boss 15 as wildcard contestants where the actress introduced Ritesh's face to the world for the first time.