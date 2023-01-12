Meet Adil Durrani, with whom Rakhi Sawant shared her 'wedding' photos

Rakhi Sawant-Adil Durrani/Instagram

Rakhi Sawant remains in news due to her controversies and this time too, the Main Hoon Na actress has attracted media attention after sharing her "wedding" photos on her Instagram. While the photos shared by the actress show that their marriage did take place on July 2, 2022, after they applied at the marriage registrar's office on May 29, Adil is neither accepting nor denying the marriage.

Well, this all seems to be a publicity gimmick that Rakhi and Adil, who have been dating since last year, are undertaking to promote their latest song Tu Mere Dil Me Rehne Ke Laayak Nahi, whose teaser was shared by the actress on her Instagram account on Thursday, January 12, a day after sharing her "wedding" pictures.

Amidst all this drama, netizens want to know who is Adil Durrani. Adil is a Mysore-based businessman. As per his LinkedIn profile, he is a Managing Director at 'Used Cars'. He has also posted a lot of photos of luxurious cars on his Instagram account. As per StarsUnfolded.com, he operates a car business named A. D. Think. Feel. Drive. in Mysore, where AD is his initials for Adil Durrani.

Meanwhile, Rakhi confirmed that she is indeed married to Adil in her interview to ETimes where she told the portal, "Yes, I got married to Adil in July last year after three months of knowing him. We had a nikah ceremony and a court marriage. Since he stopped me from disclosing it, I remained tightlipped for the past seven months. He felt that it would get difficult to find a suitor for his sister if people got to know about our marriage."

She further added, "A lot happened while I was away locked up inside the Bigg Boss Marathi 4 house recently. I will talk when the time is right. At this point, all I want is to save my marriage. I want the world to know that I am married to Adil. Main bahut pareshan hoon isliye logon ke saamne meri shaadi aana zaroori hai (I am really troubled hence it is important for people to know that I am married)".



READ | Bigg Boss 16: Rakhi Sawant defends Sajid Khan in Salman Khan's show, says 'banda aatmahatya kar lega'