Devoleena Bhattacharjee gets engaged to Vishal Singh, says 'Love you Vishu'

Television actress Devoleena Bhattacharjee finally chose her life partner. The 'Saath Nibhana Saathiya' actress has found his saathiya in actor Vishal Singh. The adorable duo got engaged and shared their happiness on social media. Both of them shared a carousel post where we see Vishal proposing Devoleena on his knees. Vishal hugs Devoleena tightly, as she flaunts and kisses the dazzling ring. The caption of the post says, "It's official love you @devoleena."

Devoleena also expressed her happiness and said, "Yayyy Finallyyyyy…I love you Vishuuu." Minutes after the post, their friends started congratulating the duo. Singer Abhijeet Sawant said, "Congratulations brother." Ishqbaaz actress Vrushika Mehta exclaimed her joy by saying, "Omg chitti n devo congratulations." Gizele Thakral also poured love for the duo by stating, "It can’t be true, we can see the ring."

Devoleena was one of the contestants of 'Bigg Boss 15' and she got injured while performing a task. Owing to this she underwent nerve decompression surgery at Mumbai's Nanavati hospital. During her treatment, Devoleena shared a reel with a prolonged caption on her social media. "My BB15 journey was a roller coaster ride. I went through a lot of ups & downs be it mentally, physically or emotionally. As you all know, I got injured during the pole task and suffered from complete foot drop. Post my BB15 eviction, I had to go with immediate nerve decompression surgery. Well, that was the time where my confidence was completely shattered and I didn’t know how to deal with it without my mom or brother around me and had no time to think over it (not even a day), so i immediately went through the surgery. In this difficult time my willpower and my faith in god was my strength. And finally today, I am home with my love @angel_bhattacharjee after fighting with all the difficulties & challenges. I LOVE YOU ALL. Thank You Maa for your blessings & prayers. Thank You Bhai, Shaan, Harshita, Sadiya, Jontu, Shristi, Lakshmi, Vikas for taking care of me. Thank you all my fans, well-wishers for keeping me in your prayers. And atlast but not the least I really want to thank myself for not giving up on me, not even for a moment. Long way to go. Will take time to recover but I will. Very Very soon. And yes no matter what “Dil hai Chota sa, Choti si Asha”. Ganpati Bappa Morya.

Vishal and Devoleena had worked together in 'Saath Nibhana Saathiya,' and their engagement has put a smile among several fans.