'Dear Diary': 'Pushpa' star Rashmika Mandanna gives sneak-peak into 'a day in her life'

Rashmika Mandanna, who is hailed as the national crush of India, managed to grab attention even after portraying Srivalli, a de-glam role, in ‘Pushpa: The Rise’ opposite very famous South superstar Allu Arjun.

Rashmika Mandanna has a huge fan following on social media, she has a family of over 28 million on Instagram. Therefore, she often shares her pictures and videos in order to keep her fans updated. On Saturday, she gave a glimpse of her day on Instagram. The actress wrote, “21/1/11 Dear Diary. It’s again been a while. Woke up, wasn’t feeling too well so gave my body a lil rest and didn’t workout in the morning… broke my fast, made some work calls. Watched some content.”

She further mentioned, “We also announced #AMI release date… are you guys excited for another celebration? After that… went to gym- did a decent workout. Came back, ate dinner. Watched some content again, crashed. What a simple since day it was yesterday.”

Take a look:

Undoubtedly, with the massive success of ‘Pushpa: The Rise,’ Rashmika has achieved waves of appreciation and praises from all across, and is rightfully touted as ‘The Next Big Thing in Bollywood’. She will be making her big-ticket Bollywood debut with 'Mission Majnu' and 'Goodbye'.

She will be seen opposite Sidharth Malhotra in the spy thriller ‘Mission Majnu’ slated to release on May 13, 2022. Her next release is ‘Goodbye’ in which Rashmika will share screen space with Amitabh Bachchan. In a recent interview, the actress spilled the beans of her first meeting with the megastar.

While speaking to BollywoodLife.com, she said, “I introduced myself with my character name, and not my real name. I was like ‘Hi Sir I am going to be this character, and tomorrow we are working together, and I am super excited'. I was the only one who was talking; he was just looking at me and smiling. So, the first encounter was really cute.”