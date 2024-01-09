Headlines

Class actor Ayesha Kanga talks about her breakthrough year 2023 and being unprepared for fame | Exclusive

Ayesha Kanga talks about how life changed post Class and why she was caught unprepared for that sudden change.

Abhimanyu Mathur

Updated: Jan 09, 2024, 08:13 PM IST

Ayesha Kanga has had a breakthrough 2023 with Netflix's Class
Ayesha Kanga is someone who wears a lot of hats. She is an actress, a model, a stylist, a graphic designer, and a lot more. And as of 2023, she is also Yashika. The young actress wowed fans and critics alike with her captivating performance as the complex teenager in Netflix’s hit show Class. In the first month of 2024, Ayesha looks back at the whirlwind that was 2023 and her biggest learnings from it.

You mention the word breakthrough to her and Ayesha admits she hasn’t given it much thought, before pausing and adding, “To me, it’s your final push into the ceiling before something insane unfurls.” Class was that push for her. After the show released on Netflix in April, insanity did happen. It was a surprise hit. And seven months later, it is still making year-end lists of top 10 and must watch shows. “It’s insane to think our small show has come such a long way. Kids from all these various parts with nobody to our name, we were able to make a dent in the entertainment industry,” says Ayesha.

Class, an adaptation of the hit Spanish drama The Elite, starred all new actors, most in their first or second jobs, playing urban students in an elite Delhi school. It transformed the lives of all the actors and Ayesha says she was caught unprepared. “I always thought who are we. Why would people tune in to watch us? Some were intuitive and felt it was something big but I was a realist,” she says.

And then, Class exploded. “I was so underprepared for how my life changed after Class,” laughs the young actress, and adds, “It flipped my life a full 180. I was thrown out into the entertainment world and it was nuts.” This experience has made her more appreciative of performers in general, of people who have spent years in the spotlight. She explains, “I have so much respect now for actors and people who have lived their whole lives in the limelight. Because being in the public eye is exhausting. I will never make fun of a celebrity again. It’s so much work, mentally too. It’s a lot of work.” She cautions that she is not complaining about the work. “I am having an absolute blast! By no means should it sound like I’m whingeing. I am just more grateful,” says Ayesha.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

The 28-year-old actress says that this success has led to her being taken more seriously even though she is still essentially the same person. “I am the exact same person that I was before the show came out. I come with the same skill set and interests that I have always been into. Now, people take me a lot more seriously. Even though I had the exact same things brought to the table earlier, right now if I open a conversation with someone, they take me more seriously. We just make more moves happen,” says Ayesha.

As someone who brings in a lot to the table, Ayesha says she loves the timing of her breakthrough. “People are also discovering I’m a graphic designer, I style and all that. Right now is a great time to wear many hats, to be a young actor who does a lot of things. It could not have come at a more opportune moment for me,” she says.

