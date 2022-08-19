Charu Asopa says 'she's living only for Ziana,' talks about getting trolled for divorcing Rajeev Sen

Charu Asopa

Charu Asopa has opened up on the trolling and the 'worst phase' of her life. In her recent vlog, 'It's not easy for me' Charu shared her feelings about her daughter Ziana crawling. Then she stated that Ziana is her ray of hope. She's alive only because of her, or else, she could have done anything to herself.

Charu opened up on how her decision of separating from her estranged husband Rajeev Sen met with negative reception, and how it took a toll on her health. Charu stated that while they're getting separated, Rajeev and Ziana aren't. She further added why she isn't reconsidering her decision of separation, "Agar main koi decision le rahi hoon, toh koi reason hai. Bahut saari cheezein hui... uske baat decision liya." Charu added that she had a fairytale wedding, but things didn't work out. "Meri fairytale wedding thi... main bahut khush thi.. but things didn't work out, and we decided to part ways."

Charu added that recently, Ziana was unwell, and she looked after her without any support. Charu further revealed that she ignored her health during Ziana's illness and that left her sick. "Itne tez bukhaar mein koi puchne wala nahi tha." That's the reason why she is currently at her brother's home. Asopa added that for the first time in her life, she felt like having the support of someone else.

Charu also explained how the negativity is also affecting her. "Main comments padti hoon, vlogs dekhti hoon, toh it breaks my hearts." Charu added that people are judging her without understanding her situation. Charu and Rajeev dated for a year and then they got married in 2019. Reports about trouble in their marriage started churning up, a month after their marriage. The couple had tried to sort differences multiple times. The duo welcomed Ziana in November 2021.