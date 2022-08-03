Search icon
'Kitni dramebaaz hai...': Charu Asopa sports sindoor amid divorce reports with Rajeev Sen, gets brutally trolled

Amid trolling, some netizens hoped that Charu Asopa's recent photos is a hint that she might not be taking a divorce from her husband Rajeev Sen.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Aug 03, 2022, 07:36 AM IST

Charu Asopa/Instagram

Actor and model Charu Asopa had recently revealed in a vlog that she is divorcing her husband, for Miss Universe Sushmita Sen's brother Rajvee Sen. Charu had revealed she is splitting with her husband Rajeev for the better future of their daughter Ziana. Charu's divorce rumours with Rajeev surfaced online when she deleted all her couple pics with him from social media.

However, Charu Asopa's recent pictures on her social media hint that she might not be taking a divorce from her husband Rajeev Sen. Taking to Instagram, Charu Asopa dropped a sling of pictures with her daughter Ziana, which she captioned, "Happy 9months bday my love, life and laughter. Thank you for coming into my life and making it soooo beautiful. I love you my jaan."

In the pictures, Charu Asopa can be seen posing with her cute 9 months old daughter in a beautiful ethnic orange saree. Charu kept her hair tied in a bun with a matching marigold flower on it. But the most important thing that is caught the attention of netizens is the sindoor that she is wearing.

READ: After #BoycottLaalSinghChaddha, netizens trend #IndiaWithLaalSinghChaddha supporting Aamir Khan's film

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Charu Asopa Sen (@asopacharu)

Although there is no clarity as to whether or not Charu and Rajeev have decided to call off the separation, a section of social media users were extremely happy watching Charu sporting sindoor. However, a section of netizens weren't pleased with the fact that ever after announcing her divorce, the actress was wearing sindoor. Charu was brutally trolled for sporting sindoor as some called her 'dramebaaz'.

"Iska toh divorce ho gaya na? Toh yeh sindoor kyu lagayi," asked a netizen. "Sindoor kyu laga ke rakhi hai dramebaaz (Why are you wearing sindoor?" questioned another. "But ye sindoor kiske nam ke ab lga rhi hai separation ke bad itna show off kuy krti ho maidam," a netizen trolled Charu. "Divorce he fir bhi mathe pe sindoor," commented yet another Instagram user.

Meanwhile, some netizens wished that the couple now changes their decision and refrains from filing for a divorce."I wish Rajeev and aap again sath hojaye and ZIANA is that chain wo makes both of you together" a user commented. Another user wrote, "if you don't mind can you tell us if it's just for the shoot or are you and Rajeev back together much love.

Charu tied the knot with Rajeev, who is actor Sushmita Sen's brother, in 2019 but soon after their marriage, reports of their divorce started circulating. The two became parents to Ziana in November last year. The actual reason behind why they were divorcing is still unknown.

