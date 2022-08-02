Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeBollywood

After #BoycottLaalSinghChaddha, netizens trend #IndiaWithLaalSinghChaddha supporting Aamir Khan's film

Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan's fans have come out in support and launched the hashtag #IndiaWithLaalSinghChaddha.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Aug 02, 2022, 04:08 PM IST

After #BoycottLaalSinghChaddha, netizens trend #IndiaWithLaalSinghChaddha supporting Aamir Khan's film
Laal Singh Chaddha/File photo

Laal Singh Chaddha starring Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan has become the talk of the town as netizens first started trending #BoycottLaalSinghChaddha asking people to not watch the film and now fans of the superstar have come out in support and have launched the hashtag #IndiaWithLaalSinghChaddha urging people to go and watch the first day first show of the fim.

One netizen tweeted, "#IndiaWithLaalSinghChaddha Surely going to watch Laal Singh Chaddha and experience Mr. Perfectionist's acting, dedication, hard work with Indian storyline, screenplay, and great visuals. So much excited. First-day First show.

Another tweet read, "#IndiaWithLaalSinghChaddha I will watch this Movie 1st day 1st show let's Win against this Boycott Gang, They put a lot of effort into making the film. We need to appreciate their hard work".

"#AamirKhan helps Poor people and doesn’t let anyone know about his donations. Man literally brought a change in Maharashtra through his Paani foundation work. Satyamev Jayate was the best show to come out of India. You question him? Ungrateful morons #IndiaWithLaalSinghChaddha", read another tweet.

Here are some other reactions


#BoycottLaalSinghChaddha had started trending after some Twitter users went through the archives and dug up Aamir Khan's controversial "India's growing intolerance" statement and circulated it on the micro-blogging site. Some of Kareena's controversial statements were also used to target the Advait Chandan directorial.

READ | #BoycottLaalSinghChaddha trends: Reason why Aamir Khan-Kareena Kapoor Khan's film is being trolled

Reacting to the hate trends, Aamir pleaded citizens of the nation to watch his film as he was quoted saying, "I really love the country... That's how I am. It is rather unfortunate if some people feel that way.I want to assure everyone that it`s not the case so please don't boycott my films, please watch my films."

Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha is set to hit the theatres on August 11. Produced by Aamir Khan Productions, Kiran Rao, and Viacom18 Studios, Laal Singh Chaddha also stars Mona Singh and Chaitanya Akkineni. It is an official remake of the Academy Award-winning 1994 film Forrest Gump, which had Tom Hanks in the lead role.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
The Family Man actress Shreya Dhanwanthary sets the internet ablaze with her bikini photos
Sara Ali Khan looks sizzling hot in see-through dress, shares photos on Instagram
Happy Birthday Disha Patani: 6 times Malang star raised temperature in bikini
PMV EaS-E, India’s most affordable EV to launch in July: Check expected price and features
Sushant Singh Rajput death anniversary: Chaar Kadam, Qaafirana, famous songs of late actor
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Monkeypox in India: First suspected case of virus reported in Rajasthan, patient admitted to Jaipur hospital
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
This is the isMobile valuefalseAnd Ad platformDNA_Web

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.