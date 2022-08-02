After #BoycottLaalSinghChaddha, netizens trend #IndiaWithLaalSinghChaddha supporting Aamir Khan's film

Laal Singh Chaddha/File photo

Laal Singh Chaddha starring Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan has become the talk of the town as netizens first started trending #BoycottLaalSinghChaddha asking people to not watch the film and now fans of the superstar have come out in support and have launched the hashtag #IndiaWithLaalSinghChaddha urging people to go and watch the first day first show of the fim.

One netizen tweeted, "#IndiaWithLaalSinghChaddha Surely going to watch Laal Singh Chaddha and experience Mr. Perfectionist's acting, dedication, hard work with Indian storyline, screenplay, and great visuals. So much excited. First-day First show.

Another tweet read, "#IndiaWithLaalSinghChaddha I will watch this Movie 1st day 1st show let's Win against this Boycott Gang, They put a lot of effort into making the film. We need to appreciate their hard work".

"#AamirKhan helps Poor people and doesn’t let anyone know about his donations. Man literally brought a change in Maharashtra through his Paani foundation work. Satyamev Jayate was the best show to come out of India. You question him? Ungrateful morons #IndiaWithLaalSinghChaddha", read another tweet.

Here are some other reactions

Surely going to watch Laal Singh Chaddha and experience Mr. Perfectionist's acting,dedication,hard work with Indian storyline, screenplay and great visuals . So much excited . First day First show #LaalSinghChaddha #AamirKhan#AamirKhanProduction — Souradip Banerjee (@SouradipBanerj8) August 2, 2022

I will watch this Movie 1st day 1st show let 's Win against this Boycott Gang , They put lot of effort in Making We need to appreciate their Hardwork Rather Than Boycott August 2, 2022

Aamir Khan is a pioneer of quality cinema. He has constantly raised the bar. Laal will be another feather in his cap. Blockbuster loading.#IndiaWithLaalSinghChaddha pic.twitter.com/Wi55aM5L9T — RohitVerma (@AAMIRCRAZE) August 2, 2022

Aamir is the best artist he always gives his best this movie is going to be very interesting#IndiaWithLaalSinghChaddha pic.twitter.com/7Ha2nwqtVA — lyricalife (@godsownsavage) August 2, 2022



#BoycottLaalSinghChaddha had started trending after some Twitter users went through the archives and dug up Aamir Khan's controversial "India's growing intolerance" statement and circulated it on the micro-blogging site. Some of Kareena's controversial statements were also used to target the Advait Chandan directorial.



Reacting to the hate trends, Aamir pleaded citizens of the nation to watch his film as he was quoted saying, "I really love the country... That's how I am. It is rather unfortunate if some people feel that way.I want to assure everyone that it`s not the case so please don't boycott my films, please watch my films."

Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha is set to hit the theatres on August 11. Produced by Aamir Khan Productions, Kiran Rao, and Viacom18 Studios, Laal Singh Chaddha also stars Mona Singh and Chaitanya Akkineni. It is an official remake of the Academy Award-winning 1994 film Forrest Gump, which had Tom Hanks in the lead role.