'Bigg Boss OTT': From Pratik's fight with Shamita, Zeeshan, Divya to interesting tasks, know about day two madness

The third episode of Bigg Boss OTT’ premiered on Voot today (August 10) and it was filled with 'Over The Top' drama, entertainment, and emotions. The housemates of ‘Bigg Boss OTT’ are all edgy, aggressive and the tempers are already flaring up on day two.

Despite knowing each other for three years, it’s evident that Pratik Sehajpal and Divya Agarwal don’t share a healthy bond and have been fighting ever since the premiere night. In today’s episode, the duo indulged in a heated argument on basic bathroom hygiene, food and a lot more. Pratik and Divya argued over who would clean the toilets and then later with Shamita Shetty in the mix, there was a heated argument over food and kitchen. Pratik and Shamita had an ugly verbal spat where Karan Nath and Raqesh Bapat had to intervene.

As the girls entered with no makeup and clothes, Bigg Boss gave the housemates a task wherein the boys had to compete to get makeup and belongings of their connections. The task was won by Nishant Bhat whose partner is Moose Jattana. Bigg Boss then gave other girls the opportunity to select 25 items from their bags to keep with them.

Pratik seems to be on a mission to fight with almost everyone in the house as he also got in an argument with Zeeshan Khan. On the other hand, Ridhima Pandit broke down in front of Shamita Shetty and Neha Bhasin remembering the bond with her mother and the beautiful memories she shared in the last two years.

Meanwhile, the fight and drama for food don’t seem to stop in this house. Shamita Shetty and Akshara Singh argued over groceries and basic food items. Apart from that, well-known matchmaker Sima Taparia entered the house. Sima aunty will help these contestants build strong bonds and connections with their existing partners. It doesn’t end there, according to the live feed, Shamita Shetty in a candid conversation with Neha and Ridhima was seen discussing the paranormal experiences she has had in the past. Spooky!!

‘Bigg Boss OTT’ will air on Voot for six weeks where it will be hosted by Karan Johar and then shift to the Television version, ‘Bigg Boss 15’, which will be hosted by Salman Khan.