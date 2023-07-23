Bigg Boss OTT 2: Salman Khan exposes Manisha Rani for plotting 'love angle' between Abhishek Malhan, Aashika Bhatia

Headlines

In an unexpected episode of Weekend Ka Vaar, Salman Khan exposed Manisha Rani's game plan of acting as a love guru between Aashika Bhatia and Abhishek Malhan.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 23, 2023, 01:42 AM IST

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Salman Khan returns to host Weekend Ka Vaar, and the episode turned out to be a surprise as Salman exposed Manisha Rani's tactics that left housemates stunned. At the start of the episode, Salman confronted Jiya Shankar and slammed her for mixing handwash in Elvish Yadav's water. Salman told Jiya that offering a glass of water is considered a service to humanity. Khan said that she ridiculed the belief and shamelessly laughed about it. Salman asked Jiya to behave responsibly and apologise to Elvish about it. 

Later, Salman confronted Manisha Rani and asked if she has seen previous Bigg Boss seasons. Manisha replied that Bigg Boss has been her favourite show and has seen multiple seasons. Then Salman further asked if she thinks that the creative team of Bigg Boss are incompetent, as she's creating content, and scripting love angles in the house. At first, Manisha didn't understand, so Salman played two video clips. In the first video, Aashika Bhatia was captured having some light-hearted moments with Abhishek Malhan. The two looked cute on the screen, and the makers added a romantic track to the footage. However, this budding chemistry was a part of Manisha's plan, and it was revealed in the second video. Salman asked to play another clip that captured a conversation between Aashika and Manisha. 

In the other video, Manisha was captured discussing Abhishek with Aashika. Manisha suggested that she should get along with Abhishek, and try to create a love angle with him before Jiya Shankar succeed in impressing him. Salman repeated Manisha's line, "Jiya se pehele tum pakad lena. Aur agar humare group mein hi ban jaata hai toh woh bahut aachi baat hai." Manisha felt ashamed, and she clarified her side saying that she love to play cupid among friends and she wanted to help Aashika, as she felt that the latter has feelings for Abhishek, and they can be a good pair. Later she even said that she just was just fooling around. But Salman was unconvinced by her clarification.

Salman sarcastically told Manisha that the show doesn't need a script or fake love story and that it's better if she concentrate on her game. Salman even advised Aashika to start behaving maturely and don't get manipulated by anyone so easily. Salman left the housemates to discuss the same, and the second phase of Weekend Ka Vaar will take place on Sunday. 

