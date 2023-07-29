Headlines

BB OTT 2: Salman Khan brutally trolled for bashing Elvish Yadav, questioning fans' loyalty; netizens call him 'biased'

Before Salman Khan confronted Elvish Yadav, he said that his thoughts would receive mixed responses, he might be criticised, and the ratings might get affected. Well, he was certainly right about it.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 30, 2023, 12:00 AM IST

Bigg Boss OTT 2: The 7th Weekend Ka Vaar was quite a firecracker, as the host Salman Khan went on to school Bebika Dhurve and Elvish Yadav over their behaviour. At first, Salman called out Bebika for her ugly argument with Manisha Rani. After Bebika, Salman turned to Elvish and criticised his foul language, and use of violent and cringe-worthy comments on the show. Khan singled out Elvish for his remarks towards fellow contestants Bebika and Jiya Shankar. 

Salman asked him why he boasts about his fans' army so much, and asked whether they pay him to follow. Elvish said that his fans are not paying anything, Khan replied, "Agar Rs 500 bhi rakhenge apni price, toh dekhte hai kitne fans honge aapke." Salman said that the real army is the Indian Army which protects the people of the country. Salman further told him not to take defame his mother tongue, Haryanvi. Before Salman ended the episode, he connected a video call of Elvish with his mother. The social media influencer broke down, and he felt ashamed. Before calling it a day, Salman advised Elvish to live up to his fans' expectations, and don't disappoint them with this behaviour. 

After the episode ended, Salman Khan started trending on Twitter. The actor-host is facing the wrath of the netizens. Miffed fans of Elvish are trolling Salman left, right, and centre. Many followers of Yadav have gotten offended by Salman's words, and they have even demanded to take down the ratings of the show. 

Here are the reactions

As far as the nominations are concerned, Aashika Bhatia and Manisha Rani are nominated this week for eviction. Next week, Bigg Boss OTT 2 will have Family Week, where family members of the contestants will visit the house. 

