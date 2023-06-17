Bigg Boss OTT 2: Pooja Bhatt becomes first celebrity to appear on show; joins Sunny Leone, MC Stan as panellist

Pooja Bhatt

Salman Khan-hosted Bigg Boss OTT 2 will kickstart its journey on Saturday, and Mahesh Bhatt's daughter, actress and director, Pooja Bhatt become the first contestant to make an entry in the house. Soon after Salman Khan's dance performance at Hangover song, Pooja walked into the set and greeted the host.

Salman explained the game rules to Pooja, and the latter revealed herself as the panellist, Janta Ki Awaaz. Pooja joined Sunny Leone, Ajay Jadeja, Sandeep Sikand, and Bigg Boss 16 winner MC Stan.

As far as the contestants are concerned Sheezan Khan's sister, Falaq Naaz become the first contestant of the show. Falak interacted with Salman, and the actor gave her a perfect welcome speech to face the unexpected gameplay. Salman warned that gaali-galoch isn't allowed on the show.

On Friday, Salman promoted the show in Mumbai and interacted with the press. Sharing his thoughts about hosting the digital season of Bigg Boss, Salman assured that he won't let the content go against Indian culture.

Salman told the media, "I hope the show is not too much uncensored or unfiltered. Agar ho raha hoga, toh I will control everything on my own." He further added, "I feel the show shouldn't go against Indian culture and should follow it. That's why I am a part of it"

For the second season, Khan has replaced Karan Johar as the host. When Salman was asked the reason behind the replacement, he said, "Karan and Farah (Khan) were not available to host the show. They were very busy. Hence, I had to do the OTT version." Salman again shared his concern with the show, and added, "Main OTT par aisa kuch hone nahi dunga, which is against our culture... I won't let it happen."