Bigg Boss OTT 2's Manisha Rani reacts to being compared with Shehnaaz Gill, Archana Gautam: ‘It’s a big thing because…’

Manisha Rani on being compared with Shehnaaz Gill and Archana Gautam

Bigg Boss OTT 2 has been grabbing headlines since the show premiered on June 17. One of the contestants of the show, Manisha Rani is being compared to Shehnaaz Gill and Archana Gautam. The actress broke the silence about the same and revealed that she is ‘happy’ about it.

Before going inside the Bigg Boss house, Manisha Rani in a conversation with ETimes talked about her comparisons to Shehnaaz Gill and Archana Gautam and said, “Yes, I also read a few articles about people drawing comparisons between Archana Gautam, Shehnaaz Gill and me and they are comparing me with the two, so it builds a little pressure. But I am very happy to be compared with them as they were the stars of their seasons. Being compared to Shehnaaz Gill and Archana Gautam is a big thing for me because they are stars and I’ll try my best to be able to entertain like them or even more.”

She also opened up about her struggles and revealed that she had to face negative comments like, ‘arre nachaniya banana hai kya’ and said, “When I was a nobody and was making videos for social media platforms and was just starting my career during that time a lot of people from the family, relatives especially they would comment like “Arre Nachaniya banna hai kya? (oh you want to be a dancer).” There is no future and I got to hear a lot of negative comments and faced harsh criticism but I feel everyone goes through such challenges. But once my videos started getting popular and I started getting events and work, then people stopped commenting as they realized she is doing things on her own and we would not be able to do it. Now they are happy and are supporting me. But it doesn’t matter even if they don’t support me because they don’t have anything to say as I’m doing good for myself.”

Meanwhile, Manisha Rani is currently entertaining the audience with her fun personality and has even made some good bonds in the house. Her flirting with Jad Hadid in the house is being loved by the audience and her bond with Abhishek Malhan is also being appreciated.

Bigg Boss OTT 2 is being hosted by Salman Khan and is streaming on Jio Cinema. Out of the 12 contestants that entered the show, 3 have been eliminated so far and the rest 9 are fighting to survive in the house and win the title.

