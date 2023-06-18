Meet Bigg Boss OTT 2 contestant Manisha Rani, actress who ran away from home at 16, worked as waitress

You know Manisha Rani as a viral internet sensation. Read on to know her tough journey before becoming famous.
Manisha Rani can be called a perfect example of a self-made celebrity, who started her journey from nothing, and today she is slaying the digital world with her viral reels and Bigg Boss OTT 2. Let's learn more about the actor, dancer, and performer, who told us, "Jab hum apni zidd pe utar jaye, toh hum apne baap ki bhi nahi sunte." (Images source: Manisha Rani Instagram)
1. Manisha Rani: Small town girl with big dreams
Manisha hails from a small village in Munger district, Bihar. Manisha always wanted to become an actor, a dancer, and a performer, but her father was not earning much, and her extended family, uncles were strictly against the glamour industry.
2. When Manisha Rani ran away from home at 16
Manisha wanted to ace her dancing skills, but there was no dance class in Manisha's district. So she requested her father to allow her to travel out of town. But her request was rejected. So at 16, she ran away from my house and left a letter for her father informing him that she has gone to Kolkata.
3. Manisha Rani's struggle in Kolkata
To survive in Kolkata Manisha has worked as a waitress at weddings and even danced as an extra in wedding ceremonies. She used to stay in a small hut made out of cloth. She used to survive on stale Chowmein and faced every possible hardship to avoid going back home. Manisha said, "Humne kabhi ghar pe nahi kaha ki humare paas paise nahi, halaat thik nahi hai, warna papa ghar bula lenge. I used to look for jobs to survive in Kolkata and to reach closer to my dreams."
4. The dull phase after Dance India Dance
Manisha somehow managed to participate in Dance India Dance 5, but she couldn't get an entry in the audition for the TV round. After DID, Manisha was out of work, and she returned to her home. For the next two years, Manisha had no work.
5. Manisha Rani's breakthrough
In 2018 TicTok was trending in India, and Manisha started exploring the platform. Rani didn't have proper background or ring light to shoot videos. So she used to record the videos on the rooftop of his home, hanging a black dupatta in the background. After a dull start, Manisha becomes a viral sensation on the platform. Rani recorded a song in her voice and uploaded it on TicTok the video went viral overnight and earned 1 million views in one night.
6. Manisha Rani's dream
Manisha Rani has a dream of owning a home and car in Mumbai. Currently, she's living on rent, but she hopes that one day, she will own a place in the city of dreams, Mumbai.