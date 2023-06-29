Search icon
Bigg Boss OTT 2: Bebika Dhurve calls Manisha Rani 'fake aurat', gets into ugly argument- Watch

The two good friends, Manisha Rani and Bebika Dhurve got into loggerheads, and they ended their friendship on an ugly note.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jun 29, 2023, 12:51 AM IST

Stills of Manisha Rani and Bebika Dhurve

Bigg Boss OTT 2 updates: Two outspoken, firebrands of the house, Manisha Rani and Bebika Dhurve, were a duo of good friends. However, Bebika's straightforwardness irked Manisha, and they both got into such an ugly argument, that Dhurve called Rani a 'fake aurat'. 

In the live feed footage, Bebika and Manisha's fight got captured. It all started when Bebika repeated Bigg Boss' views on Manisha and called her 'diplomatic'. Manisha lost her cool and got into an argument with Bebika. Cyrus Broacha intervened and asked Bebika to apologise to Manisha and vice versa. Bebika said sorry to Manisha, but the latter was not ready to apologise. This fueled the fire, and Bebika started shouting at Manisha. Bebika called Manisha 'fake aurat', but the latter replied back saying, "Public sab dekh rahi hai." Manisha and Bebika have now decided to play to end their friendship and will consider each other as competitors. 

Watch the heated conversation between Manisha and Bebika 

After the fight, Bebika joined Pooja in the garden area, and they both were bitching up about Manisha Rani and her social media fan following. On the other side, Manisha discussed their argument in the kitchen with Jiya and confirmed that she has vouched about not reconciling with Bebika ever again. 

As far as nominations are concerned, Abhishek Malhan, Jiya Shankar and Akanksha Puri are nominated for this week's eviction. Nawazuddin Siddiqui's ex-wife Aaliya Siddiqui was earlier eliminated in the mid-week eviction based on votes. 

