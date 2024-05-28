Twitter
Sports

T20 World Cup 2024: IND vs PAK match tickets to be sold at this whopping price

India will face arch-rivals Pakistan on June 9 (Sunday) at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York.

Pavan Naidu

Updated : May 28, 2024, 09:39 PM IST

T20 World Cup 2024: IND vs PAK match tickets to be sold at this whopping price
We are just a few days away from witnessing the T20 World Cup 2024, starting from June 2. The tournament which will be contested by a record 20 teams is set to be co-hosted by the USA and the West Indies.

Like every time, fans can’t wait to see one of the most thrilling clashes of cricket, which is the India vs Pakistan match. India will face arch-rivals Pakistan on June 9 (Sunday) at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York. 

Even though the thrill of these matches is irresistible, their ticket prices are also expensive and can sometimes shoot up to record-breaking figures costs.

The most expensive ticket that a fan can purchase for the highly-anticipated clash would be the "Diamond Club" category which is priced at a whopping $10,000 dollars (approximately Rs 8.31 lakh). The Diamond Club will feature best-in-class food and beverage and experiences within a fully enclosed, air-conditioned dedicated club. Guests can also get the chance to mingle with cricketing legends, and enjoy pre-match field access, plus many more exciting experiences only available to the Diamond Club.

The next best category for fans to watch the match in New York is available at $2,750 (Rs 2,28,781 approx.). The premium club lounge category ticket prices are $2500 (Rs 2.07.983 approx.).

The cheapest ticket price for the India vs Pakistan match starts at $300, although these low price tickets are already sold out.

Meanwhile, the first batch of the Team India landed in New York on Monday morning. The team members took off from Mumbai on Saturday night. Indian skipper Rohit Sharma along with Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel and traveling reserves Shubman Gill and Khaleel Ahmed touched down New York on Monday.

India squad: Rohit Sharma (C), Hardik Pandya (VC), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Sanju Samson (wk), Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd. Siraj.

Reserves: Shubman Gill, Rinku Singh, Khaleel Ahmed and Avesh Khan.

