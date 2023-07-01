Search icon
Bigg Boss OTT 2: These four contestants may face Salman Khan's wrath on Weekend Ka Vaar

Here's a look at who might face the heat of Salman Khan's anger this Weekend ka Vaar.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jul 01, 2023, 07:12 PM IST

Bigg Boss OTT 2: These four contestants may face Salman Khan's wrath on Weekend Ka Vaar
Salman Khan in Bigg Boss OTT 2 Weekend Ka Vaar

Bigg Boss OTT 2 and its contestants have been grabbing headlines since the show commenced. After a week full of drama and controversies, Salman Khan will be taking charge and schooling the contestants in yet another Weekend Ka Vaar. 

This week, a few contestants made headlines because of their nasty comments and actions. It will now be interesting to see who will face the heat of Salman Khan's anger this Weekend ka Vaar. 

Ahead of the Weekend ka Vaar episode, here’s a look at who might face Salman Khan’s anger this week.

Bebika Dhurve for mocking Manisha Rani’s accent

This week saw a friendship getting broken. Bebika and Manisha Rani, who were earlier best friends are now enemies. Recently, the two got into a fight while cooking food when Manisha asked Bebika to lower the flame as she could see the food burning. However, Bebika tried to provoke her by calling her a flipper and later also mocked her diction. Not only this, she claimed that she got burned during the argument and threatened to 'burn her face'. After getting praised by Salman last week, Bebika might be in trouble this time. 

Falaq Naazz and Avinash for using 'chhakka' and 'janani' as slurs for Abhishek Malhan 

After Bigg Boss nominated Abhishek Malhan, Akanksha Puri, and Jiya Shankar for discussion nominations, there was a fight between Falaq and Abhishek because he called her a weak contestant. After this, the actress was seen sitting with Avinash and calling Abhishek Malhan ‘chhakka (a derogatory term for transgenders)’ and ‘janani’. The actress was slammed by Abhishek’s fans and she might also face Salman Khan’s heat for the same. 

Jad Hadid and Akanksha Puri for their liplock

One incident that was the highlight of this week was the 30-second long liplock between Jad Hadid and Akanksha Puri. The two got a dare to kiss each other Pooja Bhatt’s team during the team tasks and they completed it without a second thought. Salman Khan had earlier promised the viewers that the show will be ‘according to our sabhyata (culture)’, may not be very happy with the incident. 

While this Weekend ka Vaar will be full of drama, entertainment would be no less as Salman Khan will be joined by Abdu Rozik and Carry On Jatta 3 stars.

