Television

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Wildcard Aashika Bhatia evicted within two week, Manisha Rani beats her by 70% votes

Manisha Rani got saved from eviction with a huge margin, and two weeks before the grand finale, Aashika Bhatia got evicted from Bigg Boss OTT 2

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 30, 2023, 09:54 PM IST

Bigg Boss OTT 2: On the fifth week of Bigg Boss OTT 2 Elvish Yadav and Aashika Bhatia entered the house, but within two weeks, Aashika Bhatia got evicted from the Salman Khan show. Aashika and Manisha were nominated for this week's eviction, and Manisha beat Aashika by 70 percent of votes. Aashika got 30% of audience's votes, and Manisha got 70% of the votes. 

