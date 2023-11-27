Bigg Boss gives strict warning to Anurag Dobhal aka UK07 Rider over his ‘rona-dhona’: ‘Taiyaar ho jaye…’

Anurag Dobhal gets a stern warning from Bigg Bos after he continuously calls him partial and cries over it.

Bigg Boss 16 gets more competitive as contestants get eliminated and Anurag Dobhal has again resorted to complaining about Bigg Boss being biased, favouring the TV actors over others in Bigg Boss 17 house. His behavior has led to Bigg Boss giving him a stern warning.

In a new promo shared by Bigg Boss Tak on Twitter, Bigg Boss can be seen warning Anurag Dhobhal over his complaints against Bigg Boss being partial and not doing anything in the house. Bigg Boss called everyone to gather in the living room and announced, “Aap kariye apna rona dhona, saamne se bhi mera vaar zarur aayega. Taiyyar rahiye ga.”

Bigg Boss warned Anurag Dobhal and says Bahot hua rona dhona aapka aur ab taiyar raho mere vaar ke liye.pic.twitter.com/vZBpjjKZya — #BiggBossTak (@BiggBoss_Tak) November 27, 2023

Netizens also reacted to the video and slammed Anurag Dobhal for crying over Bigg Boss being partial. One of the comments read, “Bigboss rocked Anurag baba shocked.” Another wrote, “Finally. He is disrespecting Salman and the show too much. This was needed.” Another comment read, “Show ka Maza khrab kr rkha ha Chugli khor.” Another commented, “Now it's #AnuragDobhal vs BiggBoss Aab ayega majaa.”

Anurag has constantly called Bigg Boss partial towards some contestants on the show. Recently, after Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain got a video call with their mothers, Anurag kept calling Bigg Boss biased.

Meanwhile, Anurag Dobhal has been nominated for the whole season after he got physical with Arun and broke the crockery in Bigg Boss 17 house. Other than him, Neil Bhatt, Ankita Lokhande, Rinku Dhawan, Mannara Chopra and Vicky Jain are also nominated for this week.

This Weekend Ka Vaar, and Salman Khan exposed Vicky Jain and Munawar Faruqui's game and also slammed Khanzaadi for her behaviour in the house. Other than this, Sunny Leone was a guest this week and Jigna Vohra's journey in the house came to an end. Munawar Faruqui was seen getting emotional on her exit. Now, it will be interesting to see whose journey comes to an end this week.