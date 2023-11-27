Bigg Boss gives strict warning to Anurag Dobhal aka UK07 Rider over his ‘rona-dhona’: ‘Taiyaar ho jaye…’

Headlines

Viral video: Babar Azam chases Mohammad Rizwan to hit with bat during practice session - watch

Alia Bhatt falls victim to vulgar deepfake video after Rashmika Mandanna and Kajol, fans slam AI's misuse

IND vs AUS, 3rd T20I Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for India vs Australia match

Meet man who once sold books on roads, now one of richest Indians in Dubai, his net worth is...

IND vs AUS 3rd T20I: Predicted playing XIs, live streaming, pitch report and weather forecast of Guwahati

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Viral video: Babar Azam chases Mohammad Rizwan to hit with bat during practice session - watch

IND vs AUS, 3rd T20I Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for India vs Australia match

Meet man who once sold books on roads, now one of richest Indians in Dubai, his net worth is...

8 ways to eat spinach this winter

9 films where Ranbir Kapoor faced 'daddy issues'

10 health benefits of purple cabbage

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Viral photo of the Day: Adah Sharma looks mesmerising in yellow saree, Kareena Kapoor goes out with Taimur and Jeh

In pics: Kangana Ranaut enjoys garba night, interacts with fans in Ahmedabad as she promotes Tejas

In pics: Suhana Khan, Sara Ali Khan, Bhumi Pednekar, Khushi Kapoor, Sara Tendulkar, Veer Pahariya party with Orry

Bigg Boss 17: Netizens call Vicky 'useless husband' for holding Sana Raees Khan's hand

SC warns Baba Ramdev, It will impose ₹1 crore Rs penalty for false advertising of Patanjali products

Miss Universe 2023: Meet Jane Dipika Garrett, Nepal's first plus sized Miss Universe contestant

Alia Bhatt falls victim to vulgar deepfake video after Rashmika Mandanna and Kajol, fans slam AI's misuse

Gippy Grewal says he isn't friends with Salman Khan after Lawrence Bishnoi's attack on his house: 'I am unable to...'

Orry's classy reply to troll's transphobic slur on him wins hearts: 'I have secondhand shame for your parents'

HomeTelevision

Television

Bigg Boss gives strict warning to Anurag Dobhal aka UK07 Rider over his ‘rona-dhona’: ‘Taiyaar ho jaye…’

Anurag Dobhal gets a stern warning from Bigg Bos after he continuously calls him partial and cries over it.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 27, 2023, 07:04 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Bigg Boss 16 gets more competitive as contestants get eliminated and Anurag Dobhal has again resorted to complaining about Bigg Boss being biased, favouring the TV actors over others in Bigg Boss 17 house. His behavior has led to Bigg Boss giving him a stern warning. 

In a new promo shared by Bigg Boss Tak on Twitter, Bigg Boss can be seen warning Anurag Dhobhal over his complaints against Bigg Boss being partial and not doing anything in the house. Bigg Boss called everyone to gather in the living room and announced, “Aap kariye apna rona dhona, saamne se bhi mera vaar zarur aayega. Taiyyar rahiye ga.” 

Netizens also reacted to the video and slammed Anurag Dobhal for crying over Bigg Boss being partial. One of the comments read, “Bigboss rocked Anurag baba shocked.” Another wrote, “Finally. He is disrespecting Salman and the show too much. This was needed.” Another comment read, “Show ka Maza khrab kr rkha ha Chugli khor.” Another commented, “Now it's #AnuragDobhal vs BiggBoss Aab ayega majaa.” 

Anurag has constantly called Bigg Boss partial towards some contestants on the show. Recently, after Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain got a video call with their mothers, Anurag kept calling Bigg Boss biased. 

Meanwhile, Anurag Dobhal has been nominated for the whole season after he got physical with Arun and broke the crockery in Bigg Boss 17 house. Other than him, Neil Bhatt, Ankita Lokhande, Rinku Dhawan, Mannara Chopra and Vicky Jain are also nominated for this week.

This Weekend Ka Vaar, and Salman Khan exposed Vicky Jain and Munawar Faruqui's game and also slammed Khanzaadi for her behaviour in the house. Other than this, Sunny Leone was a guest this week and Jigna Vohra's journey in the house came to an end. Munawar Faruqui was seen getting emotional on her exit. Now, it will be interesting to see whose journey comes to an end this week.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Meet the man who once took out loan to open his shop, now serves as chairman of Rs 798 crore firm

IPL 2024: Full list of players released and retained by Chennai Super Kings

Rohit Sharma makes social media comeback after World Cup Final heartbreak

IND vs AUS, 2nd T20I Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for India vs Australia match

Suhana Khan and Agastya Nanda brutally trolled for 'cringe dance' at The Archies event: 'Bacchon ka school function...'

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Viral photo of the Day: Adah Sharma looks mesmerising in yellow saree, Kareena Kapoor goes out with Taimur and Jeh

In pics: Kangana Ranaut enjoys garba night, interacts with fans in Ahmedabad as she promotes Tejas

In pics: Suhana Khan, Sara Ali Khan, Bhumi Pednekar, Khushi Kapoor, Sara Tendulkar, Veer Pahariya party with Orry

In pics: Kangana Ranaut seeks blessings at Ram Mandir in Ayodhya ahead of Tejas' release

In pics: Sharmila Tagore attends thrilling final match of House of Pataudi Bhopal Pataudi Cup

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE