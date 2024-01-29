Twitter
Bigg Boss 17 winner Munawar Faruqui says win makes him want to be better person: 'I don't want to hurt...' | Exclusive

Munawar Faruqui reflects on his Bigg Boss 17 triumph in an exclusive chat with DNA.

Simran Singh

Updated: Jan 29, 2024, 01:40 PM IST

Edited by

Munawar Faruqui strengthened his reality show record when he was crowned the winner of Bigg Boss 17 on Sunday night. The stand-up comic came into the show as the winner of a similarly-themed captivity-based reality show Lock Upp. He used that experience to his advantage and defeated all the other housemates. But the journey wasn’t easy. As Munawar admits in an exclusive conversation with DNA, “Bigg Boss gave me some tough exam but I cleared all of them and did well.”

Munawar’s win came on his birthday and he calls it a ‘gift from his fans’. The stand-up comedian saw his personal life come apart while he was inside the house with accusations of two-timing and infidelity. Munawar admitted he was at fault and says he would want to use the Bigg Boss experience as a learning curve. When asked if he is reformed, Munawar says, “Yes, all those things are there but I am excited to convert them into actions. Main sirf trophy leke nahi aaya hoon (I am not coming out with just the trophy). I was carrying such a big baggage and now I feel light. I feel so strong that whatever baggage still remains, I can face all that and improve. I want to correct all that and not hurt people around me. I have learnt from this experience.”

During the show, there came a time when Munawar asked Bigg Boss for 10 minutes outside the house because he was desperate to answer to his allegations and explain things to his family. Recalling that, he says, “You are very impulsive. You end up saying something that you don’t want to. That was all impulse. Maybe after just 10-15 minutes I realised this is not something I want. I honestly don’t even remember but I must have said it because I was going through a lot of things. It was all very personal and I was wondering ab yeh cheezein kyun aa rahi hain (why is all this coming out now). I wanted to defend but I did not want to talk about a lot of things.”

Munawar’s equation with fellow finalist Mannara Chopra was one of love and neglect. Mannara felt that while they were friends, Munawar took her for granted. Reacting to that, Munawar says, “We are good friends and I have seen Mannara’s nature. If someone gets close to her and guides her, she gets emotionally attached. She is like that. Her expectations are not wrong. Outside, she won’t be like that because she has other people around her, those who can help her. Outside world is different but the Bigg Boss house can make you emotionally dependent on things. Whatever she has felt is not wrong. Jo expectations thi uski mujhse, woh galat kahin nahi thi (whatever expectations she had from me were not wrong). I know that she is a real one and she will stay my friend.”

Munawar triumphed in the end beating his good friend Abhishek Kumar in the grand finale. Some of Abhishek’s fans are not too happy with the result. To them, Munawar has just one thing to say. “I do not have even 1% doubt that Abhishek was deserving too. Even if I had lost, I would have been happy to lose to him,” the stand-up comedian says, signing off with a smile.

