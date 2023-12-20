BB17: After slamming Munawar Faruqui of 'two-timing', Ayesha suggests him OOTD, netizens say 'it's all looking so fake'

Ayesha Khan is seen growing closeness with Munawar Faruqui in the Bigg Boss house, and it has left netizens furious.

A day after Ayesha Khan slammed, scrutinised, and in her words, exposed Munawar Faruqui, the former actress grew close with him in the Bigg Boss house. In the Wednesday episode, Ayesha and Munawar will be seen spending a happy time together. Munawar calls Ayesha to suggest him an outfit, and she asks him to wear a white shirt. The duo even plays Chidiya Udd near the garden area.

This change of equation between them irks Aishwarya Sharma, and she discusses their 'fake behaviour' with Neil Bhatt. In the promo, Aishwarya is seen speaking about Ayesha-Munawar to Neil, and says, "Mere ko toh bahut acting lag rahi hai, Munawar ke side se. Looks bhi de rahe ho, usne jo white shirt phene ko kaha, toh dikha bhi rahe ho style mein. Kyu itna fake? Log utne bhi bewakoof nahi hai, jitna samaj rahe ho (I think Munawar is just acting fake. He's giving her looks. Why being so fake, people are not as stupid as you think)."

Here's the promo

As soon as the promo was out, many netizens agreed with Aishwarya that even Ayesha and Munawar are now faking their love angle to attract cameras. A netizen wrote, "Yar yeh na karo ab." Another netizen wrote, "Totally agree with Aishwarya itna fake....to itna ro kyu raha tha agar baad me fake angle hi banana tha toh." An internet user wrote, "Aishwarya finally kuch sahi boli..it all looking so fake." Another netizen wrote, "Kuch romance nahi. Ab Ayesha ko accha dikhna hain na ta ki bahar audiance gaali na de isliye ab Munawar ki pooch bani phiregi. Bichari."

Ayesha Khan accused Munawar Faruqui of cheating with multiple women

On Monday, Ayesha Khan entered the house, and her entry left Munawar puzzled. Ayesha slammed Munawar and said that he was having two-timing with her and Nazila. Munawar broke down and apologised to Ayesha multiple times. Ayesha even said that he is involved with other women as well. Bigg Boss 17 is currently streaming on JioCinema and Colors.

READ: Who is Ayesha Khan? Bigg Boss 17's new wildcard contestant, who accused Munawar Faruqui of cheating