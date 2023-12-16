Headlines

Television

Who is Ayesha Khan? Bigg Boss 17's new wildcard contestant, who claims of been cheated by Munawar Faruqui

The new promo of Bigg Boss 17 introduced Ayesha Khan, as the wildcard contestant, who has only one goal- to get an apology from Munawar Faruqui.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 16, 2023, 06:42 PM IST

Bigg Boss 17: It seems like the so-called mastermind of the current season, will have tough times ahead. Munawar Faruqui has been among the most popular contestants of BB17, but soon a wildcard will enter the house, and she has only one aim- to expose Munawar Faruqui. 

Who is Ayesha Khan? 

Ayesha Khan is a social media influencer and actress. Ayesha will enter the Bigg Boss house this weekend, and a promo of Ayesha has been released online, in which she's making huge claims against Munawar. On Instagram, Ayesha Khan has 2.1 million subscribers. 

Ayesha Khan's claims on Munawar Faruqui

In the promo, Ayesha said, "Contestant hai iss show ke Munawar Faruqui. I have a history with him. Just want people to know ki woh jaisa dikhate hai, waise woh kahi se bhi nahi hai." Talking about Munawar's complicated love life, Ayesha added, "Show pe aap kehte hai ki aap committed hai. Show pe jaane se pehle aap mujhe se keh rahe the ki I love you. Aap jaisi ladki se toh shaadi karna chahiye. Yeh sab kuch jhoot tha. I want an apology from him." Ayesha asserted that she's participating in the show to get clarity and an apology from him. 

Here's the promo

As soon as the promo was released, Munawar fans jumped in defence and trolled Ayesha. A netizen wrote, "Bigg Boss ka kaam nahi ban raha tha to ab Munawar ke hi peeche pad gaye." Another netizen wrote, "Though I am #MannaraChopra fan. I feel #MunawarFaruqui is not at fault in this case. Seriously she is sounding like a clout chaser to me. Ok I will wait for his reaction nd approach towards her." 

Previously in an interview, Ayesha accused Munawar of being in a relationship with her while already committed to another woman, Nazila Sitaishi. Though she didn't name anyone, netizens are assuming that she is probably talking about Munawar only. Ayesha revealed that the Bigg Boss 17 contestant professed love for her before entering the house, claiming he had ended things with Nazila. It will be interesting to see how Munawar will react to Ayesha Khan's entry in the Bigg Boss house.

