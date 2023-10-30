Bigg Boss 17: Abhishek Kumar accuses Isha Malviya of ‘using men’, netizens slam him: ‘Toh kyun aashiq bana…’

Abhishek Kumar makes shocking allegations about Isha Malviya in Bigg Boss 17.

Recently, Isha Malviya’s current boyfriend and actor Samarth Jurel entered Bigg Boss 17 as a wild card. This led to Abhishek Kumar crying inconsolably. However, in the recent episode when Isha reconciled with her current boyfriend after denying her relationship, Abhishek was seen accusing her of ‘using men’.

A video from the recent episode is going viral on social media wherein Abhishek Kumar claimed that Isha likes to be with different boys and that she is using men. He was seen talking about this to Vicky Jain who also looked shocked hearing this.

Abhishek Kumar revealed some shocking allegations about Isha and her mother.



He says, Isha use kar rahi hain. Mujhse pehle ek koi tha. Phir mein. Then ab ye. #BiggBoss_Tak pic.twitter.com/yCyxe8Iuh2 — #BiggBossTak (@BiggBossTak) October 29, 2023

He said, “Isha ko alag-alag ladkon ke saath ghumna pasand tha, jo mujhe bilkul pasand nahi tha. Isha ki mummy bhi mujhe pasand nahi karti thi. Uski mummy ko

bhi parties ka bahot shauk tha. Udaariyaan ke time par ek aur ladka tha jise Isha mere pehle date karti thi. Unka relation 3 mahine chala. Uske baad meri use mujhe date kiya aur abhi Samarth

ko date kar rahi hai. Isha ke connections turant ban jaate hai. Woh ladkon ko use karti hai (Isha likes to go out with different boys, which I didn't like at all. Isha’s mother also didn't like me. Her mother liked partying a lot. During Udaariyan, there was another guy whom Isha was dating before me. They had a relationship of 3 months. She then dated me and now Samarth. Isha makes connections very fast. She uses men).”

Earlier, when Samarth entered the house, Abhishek couldn't stop his tears and was seen getting too emotional. He also had a fight with him after he called Isha ‘jhoothi no 1.”

Netizens slammed the actress for accusing Isha of ‘using men’. One of the comments read, “and people felt bad for Abhishek (laughing emoji).” Another wrote, “it's a natural thing which a boy does when a girl leaves him. Characterless bol do too sad.” Another wrote, “Until yesterday, he wanted Isha, today Isha is bad and her mom too.” Another wrote, “He is a big red flag for girls.” Another fan commented, “Then why were you roaming around her like a mad lover.”

Not only Samarth Jurel, but Miss India 2010 winner Manasvi Mamgai has also entered the bigg Boss house and all set to spice up the things in the house. She was seen bonding with Aishwarya Sharma and Abhishek Kumar in the recent episode.