Bigg Boss 16: Who is Zuzu? Tina Datta's rumoured boyfriend sparks meme fest, actress gets brutally trolled

Poor Tina, her claims about Zuzu have left netizens curious. They are busy finding Datta's boyfriend and trolling the actress about it.

article-main
DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 10, 2022, 07:29 AM IST

On Friday's Weekend Ka Vaar, Salman Khan managed to reveal that Tina Datta is seeing someone outside. During the episode, Salman mocked Tina for using the names of Zuzu and Dolly and threatening the housemates with her imaginary friends. Tina broke down and asked Salman to talk to her in private. 

Salman accepted Tina's request and asked her to go to the confession room. In the confession room, Salman said that it is okay to take the names of her close associates, and friends. But Tina is using those names as a tool of threat for other people. Khan even added that her relationship with Shalin Bhanot looks more than 'just friends.'

Tina confessed that she wants to take a stand against Shalin for disrespecting her. But after that, she will be left alone, as no one is interested in talking to her. Salman suggested Tina to play independently. The host probed further and hinted that 'Zuzu' is her close 'male' friend. Tina blushed and agreed. Khan added that she is seeing someone outside, so her closeness with Shalin will affect her image. 

Soon after this revelation, Twitter users went bonkers over Zuzu, and they started tweeting about it. Netizens are having a field day over Tina's rumoured boyfriend, and they went on to troll the actress. 

Check out the reactions

As far as nominations are concerned, Tina is nominated with Sumbul Toqueer Khan, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, and MC Stan for this week's eviction. In the new promo shared by Colors, Tina and Sumbul's fate in the house will depend upon Shalin. The love triangle of Tina-Shalin-Sumbul gained popularity among the audience. Thus, Salman will test Shalin's friendship on Saturday's Weekend Ka Vaar. Bhanot can either save one of his 'good' friends, by giving up Rs 25 lakh prize money or choose money over their eviction. 

